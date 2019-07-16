Tom Gamache Named Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth of Evolve Bank & Trust's Mortgage Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") announced the appointment of Tom Gamache as Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth Initiatives. Mr. Gamache will lead the tactical expansion of Evolve's Loan Production Offices into new regions of the United States. He will oversee recruiting, onboarding and the sales efforts of Evolve's new Loan Production Offices nationwide.

Tom Gamache Named SVP, Strategic Growth, Evolve Bank & Trust Mortgage Division

"Evolve is committed to the expansion of our Loan Production Office footprint across the US," said Lance Lemoine, President, Mortgage Division. "Tom has a highly successful track record. His strategic vision will take Evolve's mortgage division to the next level, including the opening of new offices. Tom exemplifies the right leadership style and commitment to growth that fits with Evolve's mission."

Mr. Gamache brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Evolve. Most recently, he served as the National Sales Director of Citizens Bank, Providence, RI, one of the nation's largest financial institutions, with $160.5 billion in assets. Prior to Citizens, Mr. Gamache was the National Director of Retail Production for Guaranteed Rate Mortgage and also held executive leadership positions at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and MetLife Home Loans.

"There are areas where Evolve has very attractive opportunities to grow its Loan Production Offices," said Tom Gamache, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth, Mortgage Division. "I am looking forward to positioning Evolve to expand into new markets and accelerate growth."

Mr. Gamache received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of New Hampshire.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Founded in 1925, Evolve Bank & Trust is a best in class financial institution offering specialized services in Payment Processing Solutions, Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending and Trust. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Evolve operates retail branches throughout the Mid-South and mortgage production offices nationwide. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace five years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing companies.

Evolve Bank & Trust Contact:

Thomas E. Holmes Jr.

Senior Vice President

Director of Marketing & Communications

Email: thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

Office: 866.367.2611

Related Files

Evolve Names Tom Gamache SVP Strategic Growth Mortgage Division.pdf

Related Images

tom-gamache.jpg

Tom Gamache

Tom Gamache Named SVP, Strategic Growth, Evolve Bank & Trust Mortgage Division

SOURCE Evolve Bank & Trust