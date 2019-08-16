Tom Girardi Pleased to Announce New Date That The Hollywood Land Development Company Will Successfully Be Picking Up Company Property Valued at over $6,341,776,000 from Palm Beach County's Sheriff Bradshaw with January 4, 2019 Court Order Still in Effect

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The good news is that the Florida Bar had confirmed earlier this week that the January 4, 2019 Court Order is still in effect today and takes precedence over any possible exchanges, agreements or settlements where on August 12, 2019 the Florida Bar conveyed to the Florida Attorney General Moody's Office and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) and that the Court Order will always be in effect until Sheriff Bradshaw returns The Hollywood Land Development's company property in it's entirety. We have selected a new date of August 22, 2019 for the successful pick-up of the Victims company property with Sheriff Bradshaw" Mr. Girardi said.

On July 11, 2019 the Victims had appropriately formally filed a complaint to The Florida Bar (Case Number: 56-342) regarding PBSO Attorneys Rubin and Williams unwillingness to follow the Court Order and the law regarding returning the Victims property in this closed PBSO case against the wrongdoers. The Victims had received a Court Order on January 4, 2019 in an unopposed civil case which was not appealed by PBSO which included the return of the full contract amount of $6,341,776,000 for Sovereign Tower I of the Victims U.S. currency and Victims U.S. Gold Bullion plus interest income. The Court Order was filed and transmitted by the Clerk of the Court to PBSO on January 4, 2019 when Marylou Doss of PBSO Property Evidence Unit called the Victims to confirm that PBSO had received the Court Order for the return of The Hollywood Land Development Company's property.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw as the sole agency that recovered the Victims non-refundable contract deposits and serves as the sole Custodian entirely responsible for the return of the Victims property. PBSO Accounting Office's Alexis Maltz the Escrow Agent for the Victims property confirmed that the Victims check was available for their U.S. currency which could be mailed or would be available for pick-up by Chairman and CEO of The Hollywood Land Development Company at PBSO headquarters Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, as PBSO is required to tender the Victims check on demand by any PBSO employee with no appointment necessary.

"The obstruction by Sheriff Bradshaw of the Victims January 4, 2019 Court Order cost the Victims the ability to build Sovereign Tower II valued at $6.8 billion whereby the extraordinary glass-enclosed sky-bridge that connects Sovereign Tower I to Sovereign Tower II is no longer possible due to Sheriff Bradshaw's delays. However, we look forward to a successful pick-up of the Victims property on August 22, 2019 with Sheriff Bradshaw regarding Sovereign Tower I and we are confident that Sheriff Bradshaw will follow the Court Order and the law as required given that he is in a position of public trust" Mr. Girardi concluded.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has been asked to provide the media with the PBSO case number which includes the search and inventory list of the Victims property for this closed PBSO case against the wrongdoers. The Victims have requested that Sheriff Bradshaw have the property ready to return to The Hollywood Land Development Company at 1:00 p.m. on August 22, 2019 at the PBSO Headquarters Lobby, 3228 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33406. The Chairman and CEO of The Bank of America, Mr. Brian T. Moynihan and senior bank leadership have been invited on behalf of The Hollywood Land Development Company to ensure the Victims property is returned by Sheriff Bradshaw without any further delays.

"This planned hotel was the single largest sale to a single investor in history and is poised to be the top grossing hotel in the world as well. Sheriff Bradshaw is aware that the Victims have been without their property for now three years, PBSO's delays are costing the Stakeholders more than $282,947 a day and more than 10,000 estimated important new jobs" said Mr. Nicholas Phipps White Chairman and CEO of The Hollywood Land Development Company, LLC, great-great grandson of the Honorable U.S. Senator Lawrence C. Phipps, who architected U.S. Steel the first billion dollar company in the world, and also nephew of prominent Palm Beach philanthropist and industrialist Henry Phipps Jr, of Palm Beach, Florida. The Phipps family have a 100-year history in Palm Beach County having previously owned two-thirds of Palm Beach Island and had gifted Palm Beach County for the multi-acre ocean front Phipps Ocean Park and Phipps Tennis Center for public enjoyment.

The Hollywood Land Development Company's non-refundable contract deposits of $6,341,776,000 of U.S. currency and U.S. Gold Bullion from the August 2016 sale of "Sovereign Tower I" for a planned Marriott dual-branded 800-room Ritz-Carlton/St. Regis luxury The Sovereign Towers hotel project featuring Wolfgang Puck's Spago and CUT restaurants sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) were recovered by Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County, Florida on September 19, 2018. The Victims with the assistance of famed "Erin Brockovich" attorney Mr. Thomas "Tom" Girardi, Esq. of Girardi and Keese Law who serves as the Victims' advocate and with the Victims had provided all of the key information to the Department of Justice's Deputy Attorney General Rod T. Rosenstein that was provided to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) Sheriff Ric Bradshaw as the sole agency that recovered the Victims non-refundable contract deposits and serves as the sole Custodian entirely responsible for the return of the Victims property. The Victims detailed in-depth intelligence is the sole reason Sheriff Bradshaw was able recover the Victims company property.

The non-refundable contract deposits consisting of U.S. currency and U.S. Gold Bullion had been stolen three years ago from the Victims of The Hollywood Land Development Company. Palm Beach Sheriff Bradshaw with the assistance of PBSO deputies recovered The Hollywood Land Development Company's U.S. Gold Bullion on September 19, 2018 at one of the wrong doers homes in Palm Beach County. At Sheriff Bradshaw's direction, PBSO's FBI Miami office provided facilities for storage of the Victims property by PBSO. Sheriff Bradshaw met with the Victims on October 16, 2018 at PBSO headquarters and Sheriff Bradshaw explained that it took multiple search warrants to recover the company's property by PBSO and should have returned the Victims property on October 16, 2018 since Florida Law requires the Victims property to be returned without delay when no longer needed as evidence. Since meeting with Sheriff Bradshaw on October 16, 2018 he has been aware that our Financial Institutions have been on standby for the safe return of their U.S. Currency and U.S. Gold Bullion. The Sheriff as the Custodian of the Victims property is responsible to report where the Victims property is at all times; provide proper accounting of their U.S. currency and U.S. Gold Bullion, and return the property without delay regarding this closed PBSO case against the wrongdoers.

"Sheriff Bradshaw has been aware since meeting with the Victims on October 16, 2018 that which Sheriff Bradshaw confirmed he had and was the Custodian of since September 19, 2018. Since June 19, 2019 we have made multiple attempts in-person to pick-up the Victims property at PBSO HQ with proper ID including on July 15, 2019 when a seasoned Florida-barred attorney who also was a former U.S. Attorney and had represented the Phipps family in the sale of their Denver Broncos football team, was turned away by PBSO Attorney Lisa Rubin in tendering the Victims check who claims "she is covered" and others who alleges to have extensive documentation that Sheriff Bradshaw is directing PBSO employees "to keep the Victims property for as long as you can" in an effort for the Sheriff and other PBSO employees to unlawfully collect interest income from the Victims currency and tender the Victims check as required by Court Order and law" Mr. Girardi explained.

"In addition to Sheriff Bradshaw cancelling the media from covering the Victims picking up their property on July 26, 2019 due to Sheriff Bradshaw saying he is on vacation, one of the many excuses that Sheriff Bradshaw and his PBSO inside Counsel Lisa Rubin and PBSO hired defense attorney Jim Williams make is that PBSO's storage facility at the FBI Miami location for any property valued at over $5,000 had not been released. When the facts are that the Victims Advocate at PBSO's FBI Miami location already confirmed that Sheriff Bradshaw had The Hollywood Land Development Company's property transferred back to PBSO in this closed PBSO case against the wrongdoers and needs to follow PBSO's own process. This appears to be a long-standing chronic problem with Sheriff Bradshaw not returning Victims property promptly. PBSO's FBI Miami offices recommended that the Victims escalate the matter immediately to Florida Attorney General Moody's Office, in addition U.S. Attorney General Barr's Offices is also aware of the Victims property not being returned yet by Sheriff Bradshaw as required by law" Mr. Girardi added.

