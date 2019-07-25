Tom Girardi Thanks Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw for the Recovery of the Sovereign Tower I Stakeholders Property: Who Made the Largest Gift of $370,000,000 to Florida Law Enforcement in History

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Land Development Company LLC, the Developer and Owner of "Sovereign Tower I" for the planned 800-room Marriott dual-branded Ritz-Carlton/St. Regis "best-in-class in all categories" custom luxury hotel project featuring celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's Spago and CUT restaurants non-refundable contract deposits from the $6,341,776,000 August 2016 sale were recovered by State Attorney Dave Aronberg in Palm Beach County, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) Sheriff Ric Bradshaw serves as the Custodian of the Victims' property.

The non-refundable contract deposits had been stolen nearly three years ago from the Victims' consisting of The Hollywood Land Development Company's "Sovereign Tower I Stakeholders" in regard to the planned Sovereign Tower I custom luxury hotel project. The Hollywood Land Development Company's "Sovereign Tower I Stakeholders" – were assisted by famed "Erin Brockovich" attorney, Mr. Thomas "Tom" Girardi, Esq. of Girardi & Keese Law – who serves as their Victims' advocate and had provided key information to the Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Rod T. Rosenstein and State Attorney Dave Aronberg that led to the recovery of the Victims' non-refundable contract deposits with the PBSO.

"Although no charges were brought forward against the wrongdoers and the Victims' company currency will not be used as evidence against the wrongdoers, The Hollywood Land Development Company, the Developer and Owner of "The Sovereign Tower I" has already gifted Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with more than $370,000,000 million dollars for PBSO's hard work in the recovery of the Sovereign Tower I Stakeholder's property, which is the single largest gift to Florida Law Enforcement in history. In fact, Victims are never required to gift anything in order to receive their property back," Mr. Girardi noted. Florida State Law specifically protects all Victims to ensure that their property once not needed as evidence is promptly returned by the Sheriff to the Owner on demand without delay.

"The Phipps family are extremely proud to be a very important philanthropic part of Palm Beach County, Florida history for over 100 years," said Mr. Nicholas Phipps White, Chairman and CEO of the Hollywood Land Development Company, LLC. Mr. Phipps White who is the great-great grandson of the Honorable U.S. Senator Lawrence C. Phipps (R-CO) former Treasurer of the Carnegie Steel Company, who architected U.S. Steel the first billion dollar company in the world, and also the nephew of prominent Palm Beach philanthropist and industrialist Henry Phipps Jr. of Palm Beach, Florida.

"The facts are, since the June 19, 2019 release of The Hollywood Land Development "Sovereign Tower I Stakeholders" property, all of our scheduled appointments with Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office for the return of the Victims currency check were cancelled by PBSO. PBSO Legal Affair's Lisa Rubin told us that the currency check could not be printed because the individuals that were needed were on vacation and on a separate occasion said that PBSO would two weeks processing time. However Sheriff Bradshaw is aware of his obligation as the Custodian of the Victims company property to return the property on demand without exception which he relayed to the Victims back on October 16, 2018. For each day that Sheriff Bradshaw holds on to the Victims property it costs the Victims an additional $282,947 a day in lost interest income derived from their currency from the sale of their hotel. To be clear, for each day that Sheriff Bradshaw does not return the Victims currency he is collecting $282,947 a day from the Victims currency which simply is not fair or ethical given that Victims have been without their property for almost three years and just made the largest gift to law enforcement in history," Mr. Girardi added.

The Victims have requested that Sheriff Bradshaw have the Victims currency check ready to return to The Hollywood Land Development Company at 1:00 p.m. on July 26, 2019 at the PBSO Headquarters Lobby, 3228 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33406.

Media Contact: Mr. Tom Girardi, Girardi and Keese, (323) 219-9255, 218793@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Hollywood Land Development Company, LLC