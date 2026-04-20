Tom Golisano Invests $125 Million in Three Additional Children's Hospitals, Expanding Golisano Children's Alliance to 15 Members Nationwide

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist and entrepreneur Tom Golisano announced a $125 million investment in three children's hospitals which will now be added to the nationwide network of the Golisano Children's Alliance. As part of the investment, Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, Ohio will receive $50 million, Dayton Children's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio will receive $40 million, and Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D. will receive $35 million.

Tom Golisano, philanthropist and entrepreneur, announces $125 million investment in three children's hospitals which will now be part of the Golisano Children's Alliance.

The addition of these three hospitals brings the total number of Golisano Children's Alliance hospitals to 15 across the United States. The Alliance is a growing national network of children's hospitals united by a shared commitment to improving pediatric healthcare delivery, advancing innovation, and ensuring children and families have access to high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

Each hospital will become active members of the Golisano Children's Alliance and will prominently recognize the Golisano name. Akron Children's Hospital will name its Akron Campus "Akron Children's, Golisano Campus"; Dayton Children's Hospital will name its main campus the "Golisano Comprehensive Care Campus"; and Avera Health will name its children's hospital "Avera Golisano Children's Hospital" which will be in its new patient care tower set to open in 2027.

"All three of these hospitals provide outstanding care for the children in their communities, and we look forward to seeing what they can do with the added resources being a member of the Golisano Children's Alliance provides," said Tom Golisano. "As a father and grandfather, nothing brings me greater joy than seeing how better access to healthcare improves the lives of children and their families. It is my plan to continue with this mission, and I look forward to working with more hospitals and building out the network further over the months and years to come."

"We're excited to expand the Golisano Children's Alliance once again," said Erica Dayton, Executive Director for the Golisano Foundation. "Millions of children will have better access to state-of-the-art healthcare close to their homes thanks to these donations and the close collaboration and connection the alliance creates between hospitals that join the network."

The Golisano Children's Alliance was founded in October 2025 when Mr. Golisano significantly expanded his support of children's hospitals with a transformative philanthropic commitment totaling $403 million. Today's announcement brings Mr. Golisano's total giving toward this initiative to $578 million.

Mr. Golisano continues to actively build relationships with children's hospitals across the country, with a long-term goal of expanding the Golisano Children's Alliance to 40 hospitals over the next several years. More hospital partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming year.

For more information on the Golisano Children's Alliance, visit golisanofoundation.org/alliance.

About Tom Golisano

Tom Golisano—entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader—is the founder of Paychex, Inc., the nation's largest human resource company for small to medium-sized businesses. Mr. Golisano's vision, perseverance, and action have left an indelible mark on a broad spectrum of issues that touch our lives in business, healthcare, education, animal welfare, voter policies, politics, and tax reform. His investments are advancing entrepreneurship and driving the success of numerous businesses and start-ups. His philanthropic contributions to education, hospitals—including multiple children's hospitals across the country that bear his name and numerous other organizations exceed $1 billion.

A fierce advocate for dignity and inclusion, in 1985 Tom Golisano applied his pioneering spirit to establish the Golisano Foundation to make the world a better place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With more than $120 million in gross assets, it is one of the largest private foundations in the U.S. devoted to supporting programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities awarding grants to non-profit organizations in Western New York and Southwest Florida.

In 2025, Mr. Golisano launched the Golisano Children's Alliance, a national initiative that provides strategic funding and brings together children's hospitals across the United States to elevate pediatric care by expanding services, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring that children and families have access to the highest quality medical attention close to home. Together, Alliance members are building a nationally recognized network that exemplifies excellence, dignity, and innovation in pediatric health care.

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SOURCE Golisano Foundation