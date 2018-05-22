Tom Grillea Appointed New Chief Executive Officer of Threshold® Enterprises

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Threshold® Enterprises, Ltd., an industry-leading distributor of nutritional supplements, and the manufacturer of the innovative brands Source Naturals® and Planetary Herbals®, today announced the promotion of Tom Grillea from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer.

Tom Grillea the newly appointed CEO of Threshold Enterprises, Ltd.

Grillea, with his extensive industry background, is known as one of the natural channel's most influential and innovative leaders. Prior to joining Threshold Enterprises, Grillea served a nine-year tenure with UNFI, where he was a C-Level Officer and Divisional President overseeing Select Nutrition, which saw a tremendous growth in sales and development of key industry relationships.

A proven leader, Grillea has also held a Director role with Whole Foods Market, and previously served as Regional Director of Retail Operations of Vitamin Shoppe, where he was responsible for the retail division, and oversaw industry-changing sales growth that transformed the brand into a nationwide retail chain.

Founder and Chairman of Threshold Enterprises, Ira Goldberg pioneered what has become an industry-leading company, founded on his principal values of helping individuals empower their health. After 40 years of serving this mission, Goldberg is proudly appointing Grillea as Chief Executive Officer.

Goldberg states, "Last year I was fortunate to have hired Tom as our Chief Operating Officer. We have already seen tremendous growth. Tom has raised the bar and brought us success in meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing marketing. He has done this by bringing increased professionalism and competency to our organization. I am confident that under his leadership, Threshold will flourish."

Grillea states, "My admiration for what Ira has built over the last 40 years is tremendous. I'm beyond thankful and honored to be a part of the future at Threshold, as the hardworking team here is something special. I believe in our industry, and how our products truly help our customers. The vision for Threshold is to move to new heights as a Health and Wellness company and consistently be the 'go to' distributor for our vendor and retail partners."

About Threshold Enterprises, Ltd. - For over 40 years, Threshold has been committed to enhancing individual potential to enjoy optimal health and well-being by providing superior quality dietary supplements and nutritional education. Threshold has grown to become a leading purveyor of natural health products, distributing over 18,000 items to over 6,000 independent retailers as well as major chains such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Vitamin Shoppe. For more information, please visit www.thresholdenterprises.com

