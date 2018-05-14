Tom Hagen To Receive "Distinguished Citizen" Award At Pennsylvania Society Luncheon In Erie June 1

Registration for the Erie Bayfront Convention Center luncheon, which begins with an 11:30 am reception, is available online through The Pennsylvania Society website.

Hagen is Chairman of the Board of the ERIE INSURANCE GROUP companies, where he began as a part-time file clerk in 1953, retiring 40 years later as its CEO. Erie Insurance is the only Fortune 500 business headquartered in Erie. Hagen also is Chairman of the Board of CUSTOM GROUP INDUSTRIES. He has built and led numerous businesses and business associations throughout his storied career.

Hagen also has been a public servant, serving as Pennsylvania's 28th (and last) Secretary of Commerce, and its first Secretary of Community and Economic Development, both Cabinet positions in the Administration of former Gov. Tom Ridge.

And Hagen remains a tireless community and cultural and philanthropic leader in Erie, where he was raised and still resides, and across the Commonwealth.

Hagen is a retired U.S. Navy Captain. He and his late wife Susan Hirt Hagen – herself a previous recipient of The Pennsylvania Society's Distinguished Citizen Award - have two adult children and three grandchildren.

Still thriving in its third century of existence, The Pennsylvania Society exists to honor achievement, to reward excellence, to promote good will and understanding, and to celebrate service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to humanity in general. Known for its flagship annual December event in New York City, The Pennsylvania Society is the oldest organization of its kind in the country.

The Society bestows its Distinguished Citizen Award periodically. Previous winners include Princess Grace of Monaco, Sister Mary Scullion and last year's recipient, Pittsburgh Pirates owner Robert Nutting.

