Tom Hanks' Mission Led Brand, Hanks for Our Troops™, Expands Coffee Retail Presence Into Nearly 1,700 Walmart Stores Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanks for Our Troops , the consumer products brand founded by Tom Hanks, today announced a major national retail expansion. The fast-growing brand will bring its coffee blends exclusively to nearly 1,700 Walmart stores across the country this month.

Previously available exclusively online and during promotional events, the brand has steadily built momentum, fueled by high quality arabica beans, and most importantly its mission to support Veterans and their families.

Hitting Walmart shelves this month, products will include medium and dark roast ground coffee in select locations, along with medium, dark, and chocolate turtle single-serve pods.

The launch marks the company's first nationwide brick-and-mortar expansion. Walmart's scale and accessibility allow the brand to reach more communities while increasing support for Veterans and military families. This will extend into additional support at Walmart during America's 250th birthday this summer.

100% of net proceeds of Hanks for Our Troops products benefit organizations that provide critical resources to Veterans and their families, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Student Veterans of America, Headstrong, and Hire Heroes USA.

Damn Good Coffee. Damn Good Cause. — Hanks For Our Troops coffee collection includes ground coffee and single-serve pods. Visit givehanks.com to learn more and stay up to date on company news here (link:https://www.instagram.com/hanks/).

About Hanks For Our Troops:

Hanks For Our Troops was founded by Tom Hanks. The company's ethos is simply to "do good." The company is Tom's way to uplift and honor Veterans and their families with critical resources and support. Hanks For Our Troops is committed to making quality, yet accessible, products with 100% of profits going to foundations that support the Veteran community.

