Tom Hexamer Joins SG360° as Senior Vice President of Sales

WHEELING, Ill., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, continues to build on its long history of evolutionary growth with the hiring of Tom Hexamer. He brings to the role of Senior Vice President, Sales over 20 years of direct marketing experience, working with some of the biggest brands in the world.

Mr. Hexamer's history, starting with R.R. Donnelly and later at IWCO Direct, is one of hyper-focus on customer needs and results. With particular emphasis in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and telecom sectors, he led sales teams at both organizations. Hexamer's passion to engage clients at the strategic level to help meet—and improve—marketing results is what led him to SG360°.

"SG360°'s remarkably experienced sales team is impressive, with its focus on Fortune 1000® and national non-profit clients," commented Mr. Hexamer. "Add to that the depth and breadth of a production platform capable of executing within a 'one-stop-shopping' campus environment… Equally impressive has been learning how they have weathered the global pandemic. The speed and agility with which SG360°responded to, and grew out of, the emergence of COVID-19 is beyond impressive. If anything, the company is stronger today than it was 18 months ago. I had multiple options for this next chapter of my career, but this was clearly the best fit for me."

"Tom's experience improving customer results is exactly what I was looking to add to our already strong management team," added Ted Gaillard, EVP Sales and Marketing. "We have big plans for the future and Tom will certainly contribute to those efforts."

Hexamer's immediate plans involve supporting the Sales team and their efforts and leveraging SG360°'s extensive marketing service capabilities with the firm's growing account base. "SG360° has a long history of providing compelling services that improve results, especially in retail. I'm excited to expand on that and introduce those services to other verticals, especially financial services," Hexamer said.

"I'm joining an incredibly successful organization, and I am humbled to be part of it and excited to contribute to the future of SG360°."

Since 1957, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive each year, including 12 so far in 2021.

