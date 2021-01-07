Tom Hill Joins Palm Tree LLC, Bringing Decades of Banking and Finance Experience to the Firm's Capital Markets Team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, an M&A advisory with a wholly owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Palm Tree Securities LLC, announced today that banking executive Tom Hill has joined the firm.

Mr. Hill will lead efforts alongside the Capital Markets team to provide its private equity and corporate clients with strategic solutions to scenarios including acquisition finance, recapitalizations, growth capital, minority equity, buyouts, dividend recapitalizations, and sell-side advisory.

His background and relationships in the banking and finance sector will enable Palm Tree to present its clients with a wide range of financing options. "We can find the best possible solution to any financing circumstance," said Mr. Hill. "Our relationships with banks, hedge funds, the SBIC, and other private funding sources means we can create financing structures that meet our clients' needs."

Mr. Hill joins Palm Tree with over 20 years of banking and finance experience. He previously led the commercial banking divisions of Banc of California and Opus Bank and was a senior relationship manager at East West Bank. His career has encompassed cash-flow-based acquisition financing, dividend recapitalizations, asset-based loans, owner-occupied financing, and related financial structures.

"Tom's relationships add a deep bench of financing options to our firm," said Stephen Rossi, Managing Director of Capital Markets at Palm Tree. "It means we can move fast and provide more flexibility to solving our clients' investment banking needs."

About Palm Tree

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisory. A hybrid of accounting consultancy and investment bank, it consults on financial, operational, and investment solutions. Born out of private equity, Palm Tree navigates the time-sensitive, demanding, uncompromising rigors of M&A with the perspective of owners and investors. This gives its clients the advantage of experience and expertise across the full continuum of transactions, transitions, and transformations.

