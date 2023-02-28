Tom Homan and The America Project Present Border911 Lafayette, LA

A first-ever solutions-oriented border event

helping communities learn how to take action on

Fentanyl Deaths, Child Sex and Human Trafficking, and Border Security

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media are invited to join The America Project's Border 911 event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Doubletree by Hilton Lafayette, 1521 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503 for the first-ever solutions-oriented border event in Lafayette Parish, Louisianna.

The America Project is raising awareness about the border crises our Nation is facing and asking that parents, teachers, local business owners, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, active-duty military veterans, and all those who care about the safety of our children, Americans and those affected by illegal immigration to attend this important event.

Border 911 speakers include Tom Homan (former Acting Director of ICE and border expert), Victor Avila, (retired Special Agent with expertise in child and human sex trafficking and cartel activities), Jaeson Jones, (former Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counter-terrorism Division), who will present horrific, true stories about what is really happening at our borders and in our communities and what "We The People" can do to stop this humanitarian crisis plaguing our communities. Every state is a border state.

Special guests include Congressman Clay Higgins and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The AMERICA PROJECT is an America First, non-profit organization defending rights and freedoms, election integrity, and border security to save America. To learn more about The America Project's efforts and how you can get involved, please visit: https://americaproject.com

