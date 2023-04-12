Tom Homan and The America Project Present BORDER911 New York, NY

A first-ever solutions-oriented border event helping communities learn how to take action on Fentanyl Deaths, Child Sex and Human Trafficking, and Border Security

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerned citizens and the media are invited to join The America Project's Border 911 event on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Metropolitan Republican Club, 122 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028 for the first-ever solutions-oriented border event in New York City.

Tom Homan testifying before Congress, demanding that action be taken to secure our borders and save lives. Join Tom Homan and the America Project in Manhattan, NY for the BORDER911 town hall at the Metropolitan Republican Club on April 19th.

The America Project is raising awareness about the border crises our Nation is facing and asking that parents, teachers, local business owners, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, active-duty military veterans, and all those who care about the safety of our children, Americans and those affected by illegal immigration to attend this important event.

Border911's mission is to reveal the true stories and consequences of the border crisis by bringing together experts, citizens, and elected officials to empower and encourage open, honest, and informed dialogue surrounding the Unites States borders. We are dedicated to addressing our national security crisis as a result of open borders and tirelessly advocate for solutions using a multifaceted approach.

Border 911 speakers include:

Tom Homan, former Acting Director of ICE and border expert.

Patrick Byrne, founder of The America Project, Inc.

Jaeson Jones, former Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counter-terrorism Division.

Forrest McLean, President of The America Project, Inc.

Julio Rosas with Townhall.com

Lynn Shaw with State of the Nation.

David Zere with Real America's Voice who is moderating the event.

Our speakers will present shocking, true stories about what is really happening at our borders and in our communities and what "We The People" can do to stop this humanitarian crisis plaguing our nation.

Join us in our efforts to safeguard our children, communities, and national security by attending this important Border911 event. Community involvement is crucial in making a positive impact to create a safer and more secure future for all.

The America Project is an America First, non-profit organization defending rights and freedoms, election integrity, and border security to save America. To learn more about The America Project's efforts and how you can get involved, please visit: https://americaproject.com

For more information contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The America Project