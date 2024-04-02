Tom Jaskiewicz Joins RLM Underground as Chief Strategy Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLM Underground, a leading provider of infrastructure construction and engineering field services, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tom Jaskiewicz as its new Chief Strategy Officer. With over 25 years of C-Level telecommunications experience, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision to the RLM team.

About Tom Jaskiewicz

Tom Jaskiewicz is a telecommunications pioneer who has made an indelible mark on the industry. His journey began in the mid-1980s, working for Bell of Pennsylvania and the Lenfest Group (Suburban Cable TV). During this time, he honed his skills in the development and technical management of cable TV and telecom systems.

In 1990, Tom embarked on an international adventure, spending five years in Europe working in the broadband industry of Poland and the United Kingdom. His global perspective and expertise would later prove invaluable as he founded Fiber River, LLC, a broadband consultancy company, back in the United States. As CEO and Founder, Tom played a pivotal role in launching several groundbreaking broadband initiatives across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean Islands.

Throughout his career, Tom has managed key roles in greenfield start-up initiatives and turnaround broadband projects. Notably, he served as COO for West Indies Video Group (WIV) in the Turks and Caicos Islands. At Cobridge Communications, Tom oversaw the management and upgrade of 16 cable TV systems throughout Alabama and Georgia. His tenure with Bend Broadband saw him build his first FTTH network in Sisters, Oregon.

Tom Jaskiewicz's results-oriented performance in the strategic development of companies such as Broadband Technical Resources (BTR) and most recently Infinite Communications has been instrumental in growing company revenue by 35% to 45% annually. His wealth of experience and visionary approach will undoubtedly contribute significantly to RLM Underground's continued success.

RLM Underground: A Visionary Company

RLM Underground is a Kansas-based infrastructure construction company specializing in infrastructure underground and aerial construction, small cell deployment, and engineering projects. Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with Tom's strategic mindset. As Chief Strategy Officer, Tom will lead Corporate Strategy Development, Services Marketing, and Mergers and Acquisitions Integration. His goal is to drive sustainable and profitable growth as RLM continues to expand its national footprint.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Jaskiewicz to the RLM family," said Lee Mudd, Founder and President of RLM Underground. "His remarkable track record and customer-focused growth strategies will play a pivotal role in our journey toward $200 million in revenue within the next three (3) years."

Tom Jaskiewicz expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: "I am eager to collaborate with the dedicated professionals at RLM Underground, a company known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and a demonstrated servant mentality in the competitive contractor landscape. Together, we will enhance an already thriving business and seize the vast potential within the infrastructure services domain."

For more information about RLM Underground, visit their website at rlmus.com.

Contact:

Tom Jaskiewicz

Chief Strategy Officer

RLM Underground

Phone: (816) 399-9434

Email: [email protected]

About RLM Underground: RLM Underground is a leading provider of infrastructure construction and engineering field services, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing telecommunication world. Their back-office applications, industry training, and certification position them as a leader in the field.

Press Contact: Media Relations

Phone: (913) 944-0121

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RLM Underground, LLC