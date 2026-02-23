Tom Lee's Fundstrat Capital Announces February 2026 Rebalance for Granny Shots Large Cap ETFs

GRNY remains one of the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches with more than $4.1 billion in AUM 1

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income (NYSE: GRNI) pairs the thematic equity holdings of the flagship Granny Shots ETF GRNY with an actively managed income overlay.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital, the investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, announced the completion of the February 2026 quarterly rebalance for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY). With more than $4.1 billion in assets under management, as of Feb. 20, 2026, GRNY ranks among the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches. The rebalance reflects updated positioning across Fundstrat's proprietary Granny Shots investment framework, which identifies large-cap equities they believe are positioned to benefit from multiple structural themes spanning macroeconomic trends, monetary policy, demographics, behavioral shifts, and technology adoption.

"We are executing this rebalance to dynamically adapt Granny Shots to changing market conditions, style and seasonality regime shifts, and also fundamental changes. This allows us to best position our portfolio to perform in the months and years ahead," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chief Investment Officer of Fundstrat Capital. "For this particular rebalance, our macro, quantitative and fundamental analysis resulted in a sizable number of changes, with 9 additions and 8 deletions. Our evidence-based research suggests that the 2026 macro backdrop points to a challenging but ultimately positive year for equities. Hence, our portfolio is focused on quality cyclical and value quality."

The Granny Shots investment strategy combines Fundstrat's top-down macroeconomic research with bottom-up quantitative screening. To qualify for the portfolio, a security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven fundamental investment themes, targeting positions supported by multiple potential tailwinds.

The seven themes driving the February 2026 selection include three shorter-term themes: Style Tilt, Seasonality, and PMI Recovery, alongside four longer-term themes: Millennials, Global Labor Supply, Energy & Cybersecurity, and Easing Financial Conditions.

February 2026 Rebalance & Sector Summary

Following the quarterly rebalance, the updated holdings are as follows:

Additions: AMGN (Amgen), APD (Air Products & Chemicals), CVX (Chevron), NOC (Northrop Grumman), OKE (ONEOK), PKG (Packaging Corp of America), PPG (PPG Industries), TPL (Texas Pacific Land), UNP (Union Pacific).

AMGN (Amgen), APD (Air Products & Chemicals), CVX (Chevron), NOC (Northrop Grumman), OKE (ONEOK), PKG (Packaging Corp of America), PPG (PPG Industries), TPL (Texas Pacific Land), UNP (Union Pacific). Removals: AXON (Axon Enterprise), CRWD (CrowdStrike), EMR (Emerson Electric), EXPE (Expedia), LRCX (Lam Research), PANW (Palo Alto Networks), SOFI (SoFi Technologies), SPGI (S&P Global).

Following the rebalance, the largest sector allocations include: Information Technology (25%), Industrials (20%), Financials (15%), Energy (8%), Communications Services (7%), and Materials (7%).

Granny Shots Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI): Flagship GRNY Equity Holdings Paired with a Monthly Distribution Overlay

For investors seeking thematic exposure with an income component, Fundstrat recently launched the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI). GRNI holds the same core equity positions as GRNY while employing an actively managed options overlay designed to generate a monthly income distribution.

Why Investors Are Allocating to the Granny Shots Strategy

Since its Nov. 7, 2024, inception, GRNY has reached more than $4.1 billion in assets under management, as of Feb. 20, 2026, making it one of the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches. The fund's rapid growth demonstrates investor demand for translating Fundstrat's thematic research into a systematic, actively managed equity strategy.

The Granny Shots ETF suite, including GRNY, GRNI, and the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNJ), provides investors with a research-driven toolkit across market capitalizations and income preferences. GRNJ reached approximately $390 million in AUM within its first 3 months of trading.

To learn more about the Granny Shots strategy and the full suite of ETFs, visit grannyshots.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Granny Shots ETF (GRNY)?

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that uses Fundstrat's proprietary thematic investment framework to identify large-cap U.S. equities positioned at the intersection of multiple macroeconomic and fundamental tailwinds.

How does the Granny Shots strategy select stocks?

A security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven investment themes to qualify for the portfolio. This dual signal methodology combines top-down macro research with bottom-up quantitative screening. The portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

What is the difference between GRNY and GRNI?

GRNY provides pure thematic equity exposure. GRNI holds the same core equity positions as GRNY but adds an actively managed options overlay designed to generate monthly income distributions. Distributions are not guaranteed.

What is the total AUM of Fundstrat Capital?

As of Feb. 20, 2026, Fundstrat Capital manages over $4.6 billion in assets under management across the Granny Shots ETF suite. GRNY has surpassed $4.1 billion in AUM, ranking among the fastest growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches in history.

¹ Source: Morningstar and FactSet as of Jan. 9, 2026; data includes all actively managed U.S. large-cap equity ETFs.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors. Tom Lee is widely recognized for his market research, macro commentary, and pioneering work in thematic investing across equities and digital assets.

To learn more, visit fundstratcapital.com.

GRNY Holdings and Performance: grannyshots.com/grny

GRNJ Holdings and Performance: grannyshots.com/grnj

GRNI Holdings and Performance: grannyshots.com/grni

