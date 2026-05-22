Tom Lee's Fundstrat Capital Brings Granny Shots Strategy to European Investors with GRNY UCITS Launch on London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap UCITS ETF (Ticker: GRNY) begins trading May 22, 2026, in partnership with HANetf.

The UCITS launch builds on the success of Fundstrat's flagship ETF, the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNY), one of the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETFs in U.S. history.1

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital today announced the launch of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap UCITS ETF (Ticker: GRNY) which begins trading today on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra. Listed in partnership with HANetf, Europe's leading independent UCITS ETF platform, the fund gives European investors direct access to the same actively managed thematic strategy behind Fundstrat Capital's flagship ETF, Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap (NYSE Arca: GRNY).

The launch follows strong interest from European wealth managers, allocators, and self-directed investors who have closely tracked the U.S.-listed Granny Shots ETF. Across the Granny Shots ETF suite, including: GRNY, Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNJ), and the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNI), Fundstrat Capital manages more than $4.8 billion in assets under management as of May 18, 2026.2

"Our flagship Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF offers investors the opportunity to own the companies most strongly linked with the 7 key themes driving S&P 500 earnings and price appreciation. Since its launch on November 2024, investors have been attracted to this sensible and powerful approach to owning the best and most important companies in the S&P 500, enabling GRNY to garner more than $4.3 billion in AUM since inception (as of May 18, 2026), said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "Our commitment is to extend the same evidence-based Granny Shots strategy to European investors, and we look forward to supporting allocators, wealth managers, and self-directed investors across Europe."

"For more than a decade, Fundstrat has built global relationships with clients through our Fundstrat research," said John Bai, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fundstrat. "This is something our clients have asked us for, and we are happy to be partnering with HANetf to deliver the UCITS product to investors."

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap UCITS ETF (Ticker: GRNY) begins trading on Friday, May 22, 2026, on:

London Stock Exchange

Borsa Italiana

Deutsche Börse Xetra

Full product information, prospectus, and holdings are available at hanetf.com.

Granny Shots Strategy

The Granny Shots stock selection strategy is Fundstrat Capital's thematic and research-driven approach to equity selection. It incorporates a top-down assessment of macroeconomic, demographic, and business-cycle trends alongside a bottom-up quantitative screening process.

The strategy uses a set of longer-term and shorter-term investment themes to guide stock selection. Longer-term themes include millennials, global labor supply, energy and cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions. Shorter-term themes include style tilt, seasonality, and PMI recovery. Companies considered for inclusion in a Granny Shots portfolio must demonstrate alignment with at least two of these themes.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors. Tom Lee is widely recognized for his market research, macro commentary, and pioneering work in thematic investing across equities and digital assets.

To learn more, visit fundstratcapital.com.

About HANetf

HANetf is Europe's largest provider of white-label UCITS ETFs and ETC/Ps, providing asset managers across the world with a full white-label operational, regulatory, distribution, and marketing solution to launch and manage UCITS ETFs and ETC/Ps. For investors, HANetf offers products geared to benefit from the themes shaping the future across asset classes including thematic equities, digital assets, defense, energy transition, and precious metals. To learn more, visit hanetf.com.

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Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. When you invest in ETFs, your capital is at risk.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap UCITS ETF is a sub-fund of HANetf ICAV, an open-ended Irish collective asset-management vehicle authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland. Investors should read the relevant prospectus and Key Information Document (KID) before investing. Copies are available at hanetf.com.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap UCITS ETF (the "UCITS ETF") is not being offered, sold, or marketed in the United States or to U.S. persons, as defined under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares of the UCITS ETF have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred, or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This communication is directed exclusively at persons in jurisdictions where the distribution of such information and the offering of the UCITS ETF is lawful. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities, investment products, or investment strategies in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or recommendation would be unlawful.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF is distributed in the US by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside does not do business outside of the US.

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1Source: Morningstar and FactSet as of January 9, 2026; data includes all actively managed U.S. large-cap equity ETFs.

2Source: Fundstrat Capital as of May 18, 2026. Past performance and prior asset growth are not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital