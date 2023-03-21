Tom Long to join Temple Economic Development Corporation as Vice President

An experienced economic developer in Texas, Long comes to Temple from San Antonio

TEMPLE, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Long as its new Vice President. Long joins the organization with more than three decades of experience in business development, investment and economic growth.

As Vice President of Temple EDC, Long will implement strategies aimed at supporting existing businesses, attracting new investments and enhancing economic growth in the city of Temple.

"Tom's extensive experience in economic development will be a major asset to Temple EDC as we continue our mission of growing the local economy and creating opportunities for our community," said Adrian Cannady, President & CEO of Temple EDC.

Long's priorities will include workforce development, new business recruitment, and expansion of the local business community. He will also collaborate closely with the City of Temple and Bell County.

"I am honored to be joining the Temple EDC team, and I look forward to partnering with local businesses and community leaders to drive economic growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life for all Temple residents," said Long.

In addition, Long is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Prior to joining the Temple EDC, he worked for greater:SATX in San Antonio and CPS Energy. Long earned his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and his master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Long's first day as Vice President at Temple EDC will be April 3, 2023.

ABOUT TEMPLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

