Tom Madden's New Book 'Planetary Lifeguard: Blowing the Whistle on Climate Change' Available on Amazon!

"This book was written by a talented and gifted communicator who knows how to keep the reader engaged and wanting more. The title alone is more than worth the price of admission into a story that at times is hard to believe is true...but it is."

John Riddle, Founder, I Love to Write Day

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interested in learning more about the ongoing fight against climate change? Author and CEO Tom Madden's new book Planetary Lifeguard tells how we can rescue our planet by staying fully informed, armed with knowledge!

Planetary Lifeguard: Blowing the Whistle on Climate Change looks at the havoc carbon emissions from fossil fuels are causing mother earth and what we must do to save her.

Planetary Lifeguard

Madden, a former Atlantic City, NJ lifeguard created a Planetary Lifeguard to lead us to victory over global warming. His latest book takes you on an enlightening, enterprising and educational journey showing the urgency of switching faster to renewable energy and sustainability before it's too late.

Find your copy either in paperback or eBook on Amazon today at https://a.co/d/aKeoKw6

About Thomas J. Madden:

Tom Madden is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning international public relations firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, which he started in 1981 when he left NBC. The firm represents clients across the country and worldwide and has provided crisis management plus an array of PR services to some of the largest companies in America.

When not helping companies' perfect their PR strategies, Madden focuses on writing books and on his weekly blog at Madden Mischief, where he covers politics, current events and now is dedicated to saving the environment. In his articles, books and blogs Madden is fighting a war against climate change with his creation Planetary Lifeguard™ on the front line educating the public about the threats earth is facing and how best to combat global warming.

Other books written by Madden include Wordshine Man, SPIN MAN, King of the Condo, Is there enough Brady in Trump to win the InSUPERable Bowl? and Love Boat 78. Madden is a graduate of Temple University and has a master's degree from the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.

Media/Book Review Contacts: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected] or Julia Didner: [email protected]

SOURCE Planetary Lifeguard