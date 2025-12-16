Tom McCarthy joins Prezent AI to bring AI-powered Communication Coaching Avatars to Enterprise Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezent, the leading AI-powered business communication platform for enterprise teams, today announced a partnership with Tom McCarthy, one of the world's top high-stakes presentation coaches and a trusted advisor to senior executives across leading technology companies.

Tom McCarthy Joins Prezent Tom McCarthy Communication Coach AI Avatar

The collaboration will bring McCarthy's acclaimed FIRE-UP Your Presentations System to Prezent's enterprise customers through AI-communication coaching avatars, helping professionals enhance their leadership presence, communication skills, and business communication impact. Prezent's interactive AI avatars support professionals with real-time coaching, structured frameworks, and actionable feedback.

McCarthy is the founder of FIRE-UP Training, where he has coached thousands of presenters at global companies including Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Salesforce, Zoom, Met Life and others. Early in his career, Tom had served as Head of Sales and Marketing at Robbins Research International, the company founded by American motivational speaker, author, business strategist, and life coach Tony Robbins.

Widely recognized as one of the top Presentation Coaches in the world, Tom has helped thousands of executives become more influential and charismatic communicators, he is also the author of two bestselling presentation books, Win The Presentation Game and FIRE-UP Your Presentations. His coaching has shaped global business leaders as well as elite athletes who have won World Championships and Olympic Gold Medals.

"Business communication coaching is expensive and currently limited to senior leaders in the enterprise. With our partnership with Tom, we will democratize communication coaching for all levels within an enterprise", said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Prezent. "Now all business professionals - whether it is a sales rep prepping for a customer meeting, or customer success manager delivering a customer presentation - can elevate their business coaching with 1-on-1 coaching from experts like Tom through the AI-communication coaches."

The partnership highlights Prezent's advancement from an AI-powered presentation platform to an all-in-one business communication AI suite designed to help organizations craft clear, compelling narratives across every touchpoint.



Prezent will begin with Tom's AI-communication coach avatar, with additional expert avatars becoming available on the platform over time. Customers will also have the ability to create their own AI communication avatars, extending expert coaching and best practices across teams and organizations.

"The future of communication will be powered by technology but guided by humanity." said Tom McCarthy. "Together with Prezent, we're creating that future, where every professional can communicate with purpose, confidence, and clarity."

Prezent, recently raised an additional $30M and is valued at $400 million, is poised to be the first enterprise business communication unicorn. Through this partnership, Prezent customers will gain exclusive access to live and virtual sessions, personalized coaching, and leadership communication resources built on McCarthy's FIRE-UP methodology helping them become outstanding presenters & communication experts. AI-communication coaches will be available on the Prezent platform starting January 2026.

About Tom McCarthy:



Tom McCarthy is a globally recognized high-stakes presentation and peak performance coach, founder of FIRE-UP Training, and co-founder of the AI software company Superconscious. He has coached thousands of presenters and senior executives at some of the world's leading technology companies and has authored two internationally recognized books on presentation excellence. McCarthy is also a member of the Transformational Leadership Council and has been selected by Forbes as a thought leader in leadership, communication, and performance.

About Prezent:



Prezent is redefining the future of workplace communication through the power of AI and human insight. Founded by Rajat Mishra, Prezent enables enterprise teams to craft compelling narratives across presentations, reports, and strategic communications. By combining AI intelligence with human creativity, Prezent empowers organizations to communicate with clarity, confidence, and consistency.

For more information, visit www.prezent.ai

SOURCE Prezent