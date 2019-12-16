Tom Mohler, Olympusat CEO, Lauds Upgrade to PlayBox Neo Version 19 Channel-in-a-Box

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler applauds PlayBox Neo's completion of a large-scale playout system upgrade for Olympusat, a leading provider of broadcast media services. The project includes the enhancement of 26 servers to the latest-generation Version 19 Channel-in-a-Box Neo, TitleBoxNeo and SafeBox Neo.

"We invested in PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box two years ago with an installation at our engineering center in Culver City, Calif., and we are very pleased with it," said Olympusat Operations Manager Michael Kohl. "Van Duke and his colleagues at PlayBox Neo worked closely with us during the original install to integrate our existing ad sales management tools. Upgrading to Neo-19 software makes our workflow even more efficient. The PlayBox Neo team has added extra engineering features including support for SCTE commands and N+M redundancy."

Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler, congratulated both the Olympusat and PlayBox teams for the seamless upgrade process. "I want to thank both sides for their teamwork and professionalism as we continue to deliver high quality content to our network audiences," Mohler said.

Olympusat's Kohl said PlayBox's functionality offers increased flexibility and customization. "We control the entire system from our facility in Florida, processing 30 full high-definition channels in the way we have found most effective rather than the way some solutions would have imposed on us," Kohl said. "PlayBox Neo gives us the freedom to schedule programs, commercials and promos for fully automated playout. It also allows us to insert additional files or switch to fully live broadcasting on any selected channel at any time."

PlayBox Neo's US Director of Operations Van Duke noted that flexibility is just one of the system's key features. "PlayBox Neo servers can be configured from modules such as graphics, up-conversion, down-conversion and IP streaming to match practically any workflow," Duke said. "The Olympusat installation back in 2017 confirmed AirBox Neo's ability to scale up to any number of channels simply by integrating additional servers. Each server has the CPU power to support two full HD channels in a single chassis. Going beyond that, each server even supports four SD channels or a mixed combination of one HD plus two SD channels. The Neo-19 software also offers future-proofing in a world where UHD could eventually co-exist with or even replace HD and SD."

About Olympusat, Inc

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Olympusat, Inc. (www.olympusat.com) is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 60+ HD Spanish and English-language television networks, among them the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and a distinctive religious channels and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Olympusat's content is comprised of original productions, dubbed content from Europe and Asia and licensed in-language content from the U.S., Spain and Latin America. Olympusat provides Spanish dubbing services in its Mexico City facilities for the USA and Latin-American Hispanic market. Recently Olympusat has launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available for download in Apple Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

About PlayBox Neo

PlayBox Neo (www.playboxneo.com), building on 20 years of successful innovation, pioneered the development of high-efficiency server-based and cloud-based playout to support every scale and type of one-to-many communication. The PlayBox Neo broadcast product range and cloud solutions today power over 18,500 TV and branding channels in more than 120 countries. Users include national and international broadcasters, start-up TV channels, webcasters, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels, corporate information channels and disaster recovery channels. With its commercial HQ in Europe, PlayBox Neo has offices in USA (PlayBox Neo LLC), Asia (PlayBox Neo Asia Pacific) in India (PlayBox Neo India) and in the UK.

Contacts for further information

David Kirk, Stylus Media Communications

Tel: +44 (0)1342 311 983 | stylusmedia@gmail.com

PlayBox Neo Marketing: Peter Petrov

Tel: +359 888 988 650 | marketing@playboxneo.com

PlayBox Neo LLC: Van Duke

Tel: +1-561-229-0003 | Toll free: 844-611-4444 | van.duke@playboxneo.com

Olympusat - Editorial Contact: Jesús Piñango

Tel: +1-561-249-5228 | jesus@olympusat.com

SOURCE Olympusat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.olympusat.com

