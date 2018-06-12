Tom Munro joins Media Partners as COO/CFO

"Tom's perspective and expertise in C-level positions will help manage the rapid growth Media Partners is experiencing," said John Hansen, CEO of Media Partners. "Since Tom and I have worked together before, I know he brings the exact requirements Media Partners needs to continue the expansion of our training business."

Mr. Munro previously held the same COO/CFO title at Glowforge, Inc. He brings a wide range of experience to Media Partners in the digital media space from Photobucket, where he served as Chief Executive Officer for over six years. Prior to Photobucket, Mr. Munro was the Chief Financial Officer at a number of public and private companies. He holds an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

About Media Partners

Media Partners Corporation produces, curates and distributes compelling people skills training films and other captivating learning content. The company's award-winning films, such as "Give 'em the Pickle!" "How Was Your Day? Getting Real about Bias, Inclusion, Harassment and Bullying", "The Abilene Paradox", and "The Practical Coach", can help change behavior and result in engaged employees who are committed to their organization's success. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., Media Partners' content is embraced by virtually every industry across 80 countries, and by large and small organizations. The company emphasizes soft skill training, including Customer Service, Leadership, Teamwork, and Respectful Workplace.

