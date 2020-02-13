Tom Murdough to be Inducted Into the 2020 Toy Industry Hall of Fame

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplay3 Company is proud to announce the induction of its founder and CEO, Tom Murdough, into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame. This year's sold-out ceremony, attended by over 700 industry professionals, will take place in New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Founder and CEO of The Simplay3 Company, Tom Murdough

Murdough is one of only three industry icons to be honored this year. Steve Pasierb, President and CEO of the Toy Association states, "Our newest inductees have made a lasting impact on the global toy community, inspiring generations of creative, imaginative, and physical play. They have introduced products that challenged play norms and evolved them into evergreen brands that continue to be loved by kids young and old." To be inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame is an honorable achievement. One that is reserved for those who have had an unimpeachable record of integrity and respect in the industry. They will join an impressive roster of 79 toy industry luminaries, such as Milton Bradley, Walt Disney, Jim Henson and Stan Lee, who have been inducted into the Hall since it was established in 1984.

With a career spanning more than 50 years that includes the launch of three separate companies, Tom Murdough has transformed the world of outdoor play and kids' ride-ons. As the founder of Little Tikes™, Step2™ and Simplay3™, he brought groundbreaking ideas to the toy industry with landmark innovations. Products like the Little Tikes Turtle Sandbox and Cozy Coupe, the Step2 Up and Down Roller Coaster and LifeStyle Kitchen, and most recently, the Simplay3 Young Explorers Adventure Climber and Carry & Go Track Table are just a few of the hundreds of original concepts that his teams have successfully brought to market.

When asked what receiving this recognition means to him, Tom Murdough states, "This award is very special and culminates my 50 years in the business. More than anything it's a validation and recognition of the efforts and achievements of the team members both in the plant and office at all three companies during my tenure."

About Simplay3

The Simplay3 Company was founded in 2016 in Streetsboro, Ohio by Tom Murdough, whose previous ventures include Little Tikes and Step2. Simplay3 is a veteran-owned, American manufacturer of children's products as well as an extensive line of mailboxes and home & garden products. Simplay3 products for kids and grown-ups can be purchased on the company website, on Amazon Marketplace, and at most major retailers. You can follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @thesimplay3company. For more information, please visit simplay3.com.

