Tom Ohmer Shines in Nefarious

Feature Film Opens Nationwide in Theaters Friday, April 14th

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran actor Tom Ohmer celebrates his biggest role yet, starring alongside Sean Patrick Flanery and Jordan Belfi in the much-anticipated release of Nefarious. Co-directed by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman for Believe Entertainment, the feature film's cast and crew expect big things to happen in the nationwide theatrical release.

Tom Ohmer at the world premiere Tom Ohmer as Warden Moss at the prison

"The character of Warden Moss and I have a great deal in common," said Ohmer at the film's recent premiere in Dallas, TX. "Like me, he's an Army Veteran and also has a Law Enforcement background. We had the opportunity to shoot at an actual working prison in Oklahoma, so when I showed up to film, it was an easy transition to portray the man who runs the whole thing. I was fortunate to spend some time with the real Warden, and his insights were invaluable."

Born and raised in a small town in Indiana, and after graduating from Indiana University, Tom moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. He has appeared in over 75 major motion pictures and television shows. Currently, Ohmer is co-producing two new projects – an independent film, and a pilot for a limited series titled "Dark Hearts".

"My experience working both in front of and behind the camera made it easy to see that Nefarious is definitely one of the best pictures I have ever had the pleasure to work on," Ohmer added. "The directors, Cary and Chuck, work great together and relate to the actors extremely well. Sean and Jordan were so brilliant in their roles that I actually came to the set on my days off just to watch them work!"

Follow Tom Ohmer at https://www.instagram.com/tomohmer/?hl=en

For Nefarious tickets and showtime information, visit https://www.whoisnefarious.com/

For interview requests and additional information, contact Kathleen Deters at [email protected]

Contact:

(310) 871-1164

[email protected]

http://www.kdtalentmanagement.com/

SOURCE Tom Ohmer