Tom O'Lenic joins RedShiftBio as Chief Executive Officer

Tom O'Lenic's appointment marks a strategic move for RedShiftBio amidst rising opportunities in biophysical characterization and bioprocess analytics markets.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShift BioAnalytics, Inc. (RedShiftBio), a provider of innovative analytical solutions for measurement of protein characterization and protein concentration used in biotherapeutic drug development and manufacturing, proudly announces the appointment of Tom O'Lenic as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over two decades of experience in commercial leadership and management roles, O'Lenic brings a wealth of expertise in driving business growth from start-up stages to favorable outcomes, with a strong emphasis on commercial strategy and execution and a history of creating over $1.5B of exit values as a C-Level executive.

O'Lenic's career includes notable positions such as Chief Commercial Officer at Unchained Labs and Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), as well as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Molecular Devices. His tenure at these organizations saw exponential revenue growth and successful exits, underscoring his ability to navigate complex commercial landscapes and drive tangible results.

Furthermore, O'Lenic was selected to continue leading Molecular Devices and to lead ACD following their acquisitions by industry giants Danaher (Molecular Devices) and Bio-Techne (ACD), a testament to his leadership and strategic vision recognized by these Fortune 500 leading companies.

RedShiftBio welcomes O'Lenic at an opportune moment, with the company poised to capitalize on the opportunities and excitement surrounding its flagship products, Aurora and HaLCon, in the marketplace. O'Lenic's insight and strategic foresight will help identify new applications for RedShiftBio's cutting-edge Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) technology and purpose-built liquid chromatography systems, aligning with the company's commitment to innovation and meeting evolving customer needs. This includes exploring opportunities in the emerging field of mRNA, alongside traditional applications in proteins and antibodies for drug development. O'Lenic envisions RedShiftBio's Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy becoming a "must-have" technology in the under-tapped market of peptide characterization, further expanding the company's footprint in this promising area.

"We are excited to have Tom O'Lenic join RedShiftBio as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Bryson Hollimon, Chairman of the RedShiftBio Board of Directors. "Tom's proven track record of commercial success and leadership will be invaluable as we innovate and expand our offerings to respond to customer demands and new opportunities."

Tom O'Lenic's appointment signals an exciting new chapter for RedShiftBio as the company continues its mission to revolutionize biomolecular characterization, maximize the efficiency of bioprocess operations, and drive advancements in scientific research and development in industrial and academic research environments.

About RedShift BioAnalytics

RedShiftBio® is a forward-thinking technology company providing novel life science analytical platforms, reagents, software, and services to leading biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), that provides in-depth biomolecule structural information in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio also offers the HaLCon Analyzer, a fit-for-purpose protein analyzer designed to provide easy and accurate protein titer measurements at the point of need. RedShiftBio is headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

