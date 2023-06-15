Tom Osborne Rink Hockey Invitational: June 19 - 25, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATIONAL ROLLER SPORTS ASSOCIATION, www.nationalrollersportsassociation.org, announces the 2023 Tom Osborne Rink Hockey Invitational to be held June 19 – 25 at the Xfinity Roller Sports Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. Sanctioned by the NRSA, the seven day event brings together elite rink hockey teams throughout the United States, which includes accomplished athletes from Colombia, India, and Spain.

The tournament encompasses 42 Teams, 106 Games, and covers 8 Divisions: 10U, 12U, 15U, Bronze, Silver, Masters, Ladies, and World Class. "Outside of the World Games or National Championships, the Tom Osborne Invitational is the most prolific test for all rink hockey athletes in the country," says Robert James, President & Executive Director of the NRSA. During the week-long event, Argentina rink hockey great Emanuel Garcia will be onsite hosting five separate training camps for all players, including a premier camp for the best women and men athletes.

Held annually, the 3rd edition of the event has seen its participation and competition grow. Named after the former Colorado Springs Sports Corporation leader Tom Osborne, the event honors his legacy to the city and the sport community he helped create. All athletes and participants 18 years of age or older must have completed training and be certified through the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and be registered with the NRSA.

The Xfinity Roller Sports Arena is a 28,000 square foot, dedicated roller sports facility featuring hardwood maple and stilmat flooring, stadium seating, HD scoring and video monitors, mezzanine level bar and restaurant, main level concessions, full team locker rooms, and an onsite equipment and maintenance shop. A total of 33 games, including all championships, will be produced and streamed Live by NRSA's media partner, Roller Planet, www.rollerplanet.net. "We have the game's top referees enforcing the highest standard of rules, and a fully capable streaming service exposing the sport of rink hockey to the masses," says Colby Moyer, USA Rink Hockey Gold Medalist and NRSA board member.

2023 Tom Osborne Live Championship Game Roller Planet Streaming Schedule:

Tuesday,             

June 20:               

15u and 10u Championship Games

Wednesday,     

June 21:               

12u Championship Game

Friday,                 

June 23:               

Bronze Championship Game

Saturday,             

June 24:               

Silver Championship Game

Sunday,

June 25:

Masters, Ladies, and World Class Championship Games

The National Roller Sports Association is a 501c3 organization, dedicated to educating athletes and growing roller skating sports throughout the United States. The NRSA sanctions events across all roller sport genres: rink and inline hockey, speed skating, and artistic skating. Its membership includes athlete insurance and Safesport certification. The NRSA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, the 'Olympic Sports' capital of the U.S. 

