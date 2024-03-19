Tom Oxley to Keynote 2024 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in New York City

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report and BioElectRx Business Report newsletters, announced that the Seventh Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum will take place on April 5, 2024. The one-day event will be held at the New York Academy of Medicine in Manhattan.

The keynote speaker at this year's event is Tom Oxley, CEO of Synchron and an interventional neurologist at Mount Sinai Health System. Synchron's internationally acclaimed stentrode device can record brain activity from within a blood vessel. In the intended application of the technology, the user's thoughts are captured, decoded and passed wirelessly through the skin to enable control of digital devices that enable movement and speech restoration to previously paralyzed patients.

Executives and entrepreneurs from several early stage and startup bioelectronic medicine firms will make presentations at the conference. Among these are Sinaptica Therapeutics, Neurosoft Bioelectronics, Helius Medical, PathMaker Neurosystems, Five Liters, Nia Therapeutics, Backstop Neural, WISE srl, and NeuroSigma.

There will also be several informative panel discussions on key topics such as investment, emerging technologies, and reimbursement. Neurotech Reports editors James Cavuoto, Jeremy Koff, JoJo Platt, and Victor Pikov will moderate sessions at the event. A panel on investment will feature Diana Saraceni, General Partner at Panakes Partners, David Neustaedter, Venture Partner at Deerfield, and others.

Cirtec Medical is the Platinum Sponsor of the conference. MCRA is the Silver Sponsor and CorTec is the Bronze Sponsor.

"Bioelectronic medicine is one of the most promising new segments of the healthcare industry," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. "This seventh-annual conference will be a key meeting place for entrepreneurs and executives helping to build this industry."

For more information on the 2024 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit this link: http://neurotechreports.com/pages/bioelectronic-medicine-forum.html.

