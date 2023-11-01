Tom Pantlind, CFP®, SE-AWMATM, CRPC® Joins Innovia Wealth as Senior Wealth Advisor

Pantlind will lead the firm's Sports and Entertainment initiatives, serving the complex financial, estate, and philanthropic planning needs of athletes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovia Wealth, an independent registered investment advisor and wealth management firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois, announces that Tom Pantlind, CFP®, SE-AWMATM, CRPC® has joined the firm as Senior Wealth Advisor.

In addition to providing traditional wealth management services, Pantlind will lead the firm's Sports and Entertainment initiatives designed to meet the complex financial planning needs of those who have found success in the sports and entertainment industries. As one of the first in the country to earn the Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (SE-AWMA) designation and someone who has worked extensively with athletes, Pantlind is well-versed in managing the financial planning and entrepreneurial challenges that these high-net-worth clients experience. From providing critical financial literacy education to planning for potential career-ending injuries and transitioning to business interests after playing days are over, Pantlind has spent the better part of two decades dedicated to serving this unique client base.

"I am incredibly excited to join Innovia as we start this new chapter together," said Tom Pantlind, CFP®, SE-AWMA™, CRPC®, Senior Wealth Advisor at Innovia Wealth. "Athletes often aim to pursue their passions and purpose beyond the sports arena so they can leave a lasting legacy for their families and communities. With my niche experience coupled with Innovia's extensive advantages as a boutique advisory firm, I'm thrilled to have access to a vast range of new investment opportunities and a strong network of professionals to deliver a specialized and robust wealth management experience."

Innovia Wealth's expertise in financial planning, tax management, legal, and estate considerations provides multiple perspectives to view the opportunities available to clients and allows for the delivery of holistic solutions. Innovia Wealth's clients benefit from the knowledge and experience of professionals with a wide range of credentials, including JDs, CPAs, MBAs, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, CLU®s, ChFC®s, and other designations to deliver diverse collective knowledge to serve clients' comprehensive needs.

"The addition of Tom and his highly specialized area of service will further set Innovia apart from the rest of the industry," said Aaron Veldheer, JD, MBA, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Innovia Wealth. "As a boutique firm, we pride ourselves on tailoring solutions to the specific needs of our clients, and Tom's expertise will strengthen our ability to provide even more personalized and exceptional services for this niche demographic."

In addition to athletes, Innovia Wealth specializes in serving business owners and institutional clients. The firm provides strategies and implementations to assist in succession planning as well as traditional wealth management practices. As a registered investment advisory firm, Innovia Wealth's professionals act in a fiduciary capacity, meaning clients' interests always come first. For more information, visit InnoviaWealth.com.

Innovia Wealth is an independent registered investment advisor and wealth management firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois. Founded as a boutique wealth management firm in 2007 and recognized by Citywire as the fastest-growing RIA in Michigan in 20221, Innovia's mission is to provide expert advice and individualized recommendations built on deep personal relationships to deliver clients with a better wealth management experience. The firm offers a wide range of services, including financial planning, investment management, exit planning, tax and legal support, estate planning, and retirement advice. It aims to help clients achieve their financial goals with a thoroughly integrated approach that combines investment management and financial planning solutions. The team meets each client's needs with specialized expertise for serving the families of business owners, athletes and institutional clients.

