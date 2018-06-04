Tom Pellegrino Appointed CEO of Everest Technologies

"I'm excited to get back to my roots in a small, regional provider," said Mr. Pellegrino. "I've always believed in a service-first attitude, and that is what Everest Technologies has always represented for as long as I've known the company. I look forward to expanding their reach in their markets, and getting out the message the ownership team has crafted."

"It is great to be working with Tom again," said Stacy Wolfinger, Owner and VP of Services & Security at Everest Technologies. "He exemplifies all of the best aspects of the culture that my partners and I have cultivated here. We feel we have built a great organization, and put the best technology and security in place for our clients. We are happy to have Tom as a leader and an evangelist for our company and message."

Mr. Pellegrino's career in the Litigation Support Industry spans 3 decades, starting in 1990 as a paralegal, moving into litigation support, and then forming his own company, Copy Secure, in 2001. After being acquired by eDiscovery giant KLDiscovery in 2015 he then continued as Director of Business Development of the Copy Secure division of KLD. Tom is an avid golfer and enjoys being involved in several foundations including The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Camp Achieve with the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania, Legacy Youth Tennis and Education, and The Pathway School -FORE the kids.

Everest Technologies is a leading regional discovery management provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process through the effective use of technology solutions. Everest Technologies has been providing litigation support services to corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies since 2006, and is a majority female owned business.

