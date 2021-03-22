Tom Peters' New Book Challenges Leaders Everywhere: EXCELLENCE NOW: EXTREME HUMANISM

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Peters, #1 New York Times bestselling author, with Bob Waterman, of the global phenomenon In Search of Excellence, (ranked as the "greatest business book of all time" by Britain's Bloomsbury Publishing) will release his newest book EXCELLENCE NOW: EXTREME HUMANISM, a call to action to CEO's and all leaders of organizations to put people and communities first, and create products and services that serve humanity.

The announcement was made today by his publishers Networlding and un/teaching. The foreword for EXCELLENCE NOW: EXTREME HUMANISM was written by Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist for Salesforce. The book and social media campaign have been designed by Nancye Green and Stuart Lopez of Donovan/Green.

"What you are doing right now will be the hallmark of your entire career."

That's what Tom is insisting about the critical nature of leadership in current conditions. These tumultuous times demand deep engagement, human connection, and EXCELLENCE. Tom

calls Excellence Now: Extreme Humanism his "Summa" (Latin for total) and it delivers an impassioned, yet clear-eyed plea that "excellence" now means an extreme focus on humanism as the only way any business or organization can sustain itself for the future.

From Peters: "The 43 years since our first book's research started were 43 years of waiting for

this moment. The stuff I've been shouting about has moved from 'damn good business strategy' to 'undeniable necessity' in the face of triple madness: COVID-19, racial injustice, artificial intelligence at the tipping point. This multi-dimensional turmoil makes this book's message far more timely, far more powerful, far more pertinent—and far more urgent—than I could have imagined.

Leading amidst chaos. Leading amidst the personal and economic anguish brought on by COVID-19. Leading amidst the social pain symbolized by loud, angry, renewed awareness of racial inequities that defy decades of efforts to bring about large-scale change. How do leaders cope—and even thrive in their efforts to serve the communities in which they are imbedded—amidst this madness? I say for the umpteenth time …

People's Growth [REALLY] first, Community Engagement [REALLY] first, Planet Earth [REALLY] first, Products and Services that Serve Humanity rather than shareholder wealth accretion [REALLY] first. Now."

The book's pragmatism is pointedly aimed at the leaders who are making decisions right now, and those emerging leaders who are ready to boldly make decisions for themselves. Because there's no time to wait. Ten topics come with 75 "To-Dos," challenging each of us to get going.

EXCELLENCE NOW: EXTREME HUMANISM is the leading edge of a campaign that brings a

trio of tools for his final lessons in Excellence. The tools are Excellence Now: The Forty-Three Number Ones eBook, Excellence Now: Extreme Humanism hardback, and Excellence: Now

More Than Ever six-part video course series, with a free preview available through Udemy.

EXCELLENCE NOW: EXTREME HUMANISM is being published jointly by Networlding Publishing and un/teaching. Audiobooks, in all formats, will be available in all places where audio books are sold.

ABOUT TOM PETERS

Tom Peters grew up in Annapolis, Maryland. After acquiring two engineering degrees from Cornell, he spent two years as a U.S. Navy combat engineer in Vietnam and two years as a Pentagon bureaucrat. Next, Tom earned an MBA and Ph.D. in organizational effectiveness

from Stanford. In the middle of that time, he served for two years as a White House drug abuse policy advisor. He then joined McKinsey in San Francisco. He was given an "oddball" (by McKinsey standards) assignment to study organizational effectiveness and to figure out why big companies are consistently crappy at implementation. Out of that analysis came In Search of Excellence, published in 1982, which became a huge bestseller. It is commonly agreed to have reshaped global business thinking and has been anointed as "the best business book ever."

Along the way, Tom founded the Tom Peters Company. Labeled the premier "business guru," he has written 18 more books, including one released in March 2021, Excellence Now: Extreme Humanism. He has also delivered 2,500-plus speeches in 63 countries. His tireless focus has been on putting people first, developing leaders who stay in intimate touch with the front-liners who do the real work, selecting more women for top leadership roles, being a stellar community citizen, and making no less than inspiring products—all of which aim to make the world a little bit better and are also the best path to growth and profitability, and, for the individual, a life of honorable service. Tom repeatedly says that he does not understand why this straightforward, "not rocket science" message, which he has been ranting and raving about for 43 years, seems to be so hard to grasp—but he will continue to "sell" these timeless ideas until his last breath.

ABOUT the Publishers

Networlding Is a hybrid, boutique publishing and book-creation firm that works with thought leaders who focus on socially conscious initiatives.

un/teaching builds platforms for ideas that will move us collectively out of fear, complacency and activate our extreme humanity.

ABOUT the Book Designers

Donovan/Green was founded by Michael Donovan and Nancye Green. Donovan/Green has invented, developed, designed, and produced in many forms for clients as diverse as Hoffman-La Roche, 3M, P&G, Marriott, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, American Express, GM, Sony, and American Girl Place, among many others.

EXCELLENCE NOW: EXTREME HUMANISM

By Tom Peters

Publication date: March 15, 2020

#ExtremeHumanism

