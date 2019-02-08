Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers' Unreleased Song "For Real" Debuts Today

"For Real" is featured on Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: The Best Of Everything, due March 1 via Geffen Records/UMe as a supplement to last year's critically lauded, career-spanning box set An American Treasure. The Best Of Everything was born from Petty's long-term desire to release what he believed to be his greatest hits and strongest material across his four decades of songwriting.

Petty's family and band-mates rallied together once again to fulfill his dream. Rather than chronological order, the special cross-label collection was sequenced as a hard-hitting playlist giving the entire catalog equal prominence, including songs from his solo projects, songs with world-class musicians The Heartbreakers, as well as essentials from the reformed Mudcrutch. Pre-order is available HERE.

The Best Of Everything will be released simultaneously as a 2-disc CD featuring deluxe packaging, LP editions in both black and clear vinyl, and in all digital formats. The 38-track set also includes an additional previously unreleased song: an alternate version of the title track, which restores a never-before heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' 1985 album, Southern Accents. Listen/share "The Best of Everything (alternate version)" HERE.

The set also features an essay on Petty written especially for this collection by his close friend, Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

All recordings on The Best Of Everything are newly mastered from the original stereo master tapes and digital files by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, with supervision by Ryan Ulyate.

Moreover, Petty's solo album Full Moon Fever has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The album is 5x platinum in the U.S., 6x platinum in Canada and celebrates its 30th anniversary this April. Full Moon Fever features "Free Fallin'," "I Won't Back Down" and "Runnin' Down A Dream," all of which are on The Best Of Everything.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TRACK LIST Disc 1 Disc 2 1. Free Fallin' 1. Wildflowers 2. Mary Jane's Last Dance 2. Learning To Fly 3. You Wreck Me 3. Here Comes My Girl 4. I Won't Back Down 4. The Last DJ 5. Saving Grace 5. I Need To Know 6. You Don't Know How It Feels 6. Scare Easy 7. Don't Do Me Like That 7. You Got Lucky 8. Listen To Her Heart 8. Runnin' Down A Dream 9. Breakdown 9. American Dream Plan B 10. Walls (Circus) 10. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks) 11. The Waiting 11. Trailer 12. Don't Come Around Here No More 12. Into The Great Wide Open 13. Southern Accents 13. Room At The Top 14. Angel Dream (No. 2) 14. Square One 15. Dreamville 15. Jammin' Me 16. I Should Have Known It 16. Even The Losers 17. Refugee 17. Hungry No More 18. American Girl 18. I Forgive It All 19. The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version) 19. For Real

TomPetty.com | Facebook.com/TomPetty | Twitter.com/TomPetty |

Instagram.com/TomPettyOfficial

SOURCE Geffen/UMe