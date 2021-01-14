Tom Prakas Recognized By Palm Beach Illustrated As A Member Of The Palm Beach 100

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prakas & Co. today proudly announced that Palm Beach Illustrated named its founder, Tom Prakas, a member of "The Palm Beach 100" for 2020. A seasoned real estate broker with more than 40 years in the industry, Prakas was selected for his immense success, having brokered more than 450 restaurant and hospitality locations and sales of more than $1 billion. This recognition underscores Prakas' expertise and dedication to his clients and community.

Palm Beach Illustrated's inaugural edition of "The Palm Beach 100" features the county's most influential business leaders – from hospitality and tourism to real estate and construction. This esteemed group was hand-picked by the editors to shed light on the city's top talent.

"It's an honor to receive this prestigious recognition from my own community of Palm Beach. I truly appreciate Palm Beach Illustrated for recognizing the efforts of my team and me," said Prakas. "While we've achieved much success in 2020, despite the many challenges of COVID-19, we have an even stronger outlook for 2021, and we look forward to continuing to provide the unmatched service that our clients know and love."

Born and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio, Prakas' success is deeply rooted in his humble beginnings. His first job as a barback in his father's restaurants sparked his love for the hospitality industry, and in the '70s and '80s, he decided to make a mark in the industry by operating 29 successful restaurants and nightclubs. During this time, Prakas' own family began growing, and he wanted to spend more time with his children. To achieve this, he transitioned into the real estate industry and established Prakas & Co. in 1999.

Now, Prakas & Co. is a full-service premier restaurant brokerage firm headquartered in Boca Raton and backed by a team with more than 130 years of combined industry experience. To date, the firm has worked with several leading establishments, including Tap 42, Margaritaville, BurgerFi, Duffy's Sports Grill, Rocco's Tacos, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Beef 'O' Brady's, and more.

For more information on Prakas & Co. or for inquiries, visit www.prakascompany.com or call (561) 368-0003.

About Prakas & Co.:

Prakas & Co. is a full-service premier restaurant brokerage firm headquartered in Boca Raton. Established in 1999, Prakas & Co. has sold or leased more than 450 restaurants and commercial properties in the last 21 years. It covers small café sales and leases, all the way up to some of the largest national and global restaurant groups real estate needs. Prakas & Co. provides personalized services ― including business sales, franchise tenant representation, consulting, marketing, sales, and leasing services. South Florida's hottest restaurant corridors, including Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Clematis Street in West Palm Beach, and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, have all been enhanced by the Prakas touch. For more information, visit www.prakascompany.com, call 561.368.0003, or email [email protected].

