Tom Pyper Joins Tidwell Group as Assurance Partner, Elevating Excellence and Client Dedication in Columbus Office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidwell Group proudly introduces Tom Pyper as the newest Assurance Partner in our Columbus office. Tom's addition marks a significant milestone for us, reflecting our commitment to excellence and client-focused dedication.

J. Barry Tidwell, CPA, CVA, our National Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Tom Pyper to the Tidwell Group family. His extensive experience and proven expertise align seamlessly with our commitment to providing top-notch service. Together, we'll continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in everything we do."

Tom Pyper brings nearly twelve years of assurance services experience, having served clients in not-for-profit, commercial real estate, public housing, and multi-family affordable housing industries at a large firm in Columbus before joining Tidwell Group.

Specializing in the multi-family affordable housing sector, Tom's expertise lies in assisting owners, developers, and management companies, with a focus on projects involving Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and HUD financing.

Known for his client-centric approach, Tom is dedicated to building strong relationships and providing excellent client service. His proficiency in navigating technical accounting issues and regulatory requirements makes him a valuable asset to our team and clients alike.

Tom Pyper is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with specializations in Accounting and Finance. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Ohio and an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Tidwell Group LLC:

Tidwell Group, LLC, consistently recognized as an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firm since 2019 and featured on Forbes' list of 'America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms' since 2020, continues to uphold its reputation. As a leading accounting and advisory firm with offices nationwide, Tidwell Group specializes in tax credits, real estate, and construction industries, serving all asset classes within the affordable housing sector.

