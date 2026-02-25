Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Discusses Alternative Assets: From Private Equity to Passion Collections in Forbes.com Article

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-high-net-worth investors and family offices are rethinking how they define and implement alternative assets within a comprehensive wealth strategy, according to a recent article published on Forbes.com by Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office and Destiny Wealth Partners.

In the article, titled "Alternative Assets: From Private Equity to Passion Collections," Ruggie explains why investors should view alternative assets not as peripheral holdings but as integral components of long-term portfolio construction. The piece explores evolving access to private markets, the growing role of passion assets, and strategic considerations for wealthy individuals and family offices seeking non-traditional investment exposure.

Published on Forbes.com, the article seeks to answer questions such as:

What structural advantages do private equity and direct alternative investments offer compared to public market approaches?

How can investors incorporate passion assets such as art, sports memorabilia, and classic cars into broader wealth strategies?

Why is access, and the quality of that access, critical in private markets?

In what ways can siloed alternative assets create vulnerabilities if not integrated with financial, tax and estate planning?

How should ultra-high-net-worth families and their advisors balance personal conviction with disciplined investment frameworks?

Ruggie highlights that while family offices have long allocated to private equity and other alternatives, many investors still overlook the breadth of opportunities private markets provide, including direct investment access to businesses and credit structures that public markets do not capture.

The article also underscores the growing importance of passion assets, such as collectible art, classic automobiles, fine jewelry, and sports memorabilia, as both personal pursuits and meaningful components of ultra-wealth portfolios. As these assets increase in value and prominence, Ruggie emphasizes the importance of integrating them into balance-sheet analysis and long-term estate planning to avoid allocation blind spots.

According to Ruggie, a comprehensive approach to alternative assets acknowledges their unique characteristics, including illiquidity, valuation complexity, and tax considerations. He notes that thoughtful underwriting, disciplined portfolio construction, and coordinated advisory oversight are essential to aligning alternative investments with broader objectives, risk tolerance, and multigenerational legacy goals.

"Alternative assets are no longer simply optional enhancements to a portfolio," Ruggie explains in the article. "When approached strategically, they can serve as powerful drivers of diversification, legacy creation, and long-term wealth preservation."

Ultimately, the Forbes article reinforces a central theme of Destiny Family Office's advisory philosophy: alternative investments, whether private equity, private credit, hedge strategies, or passion collections, must be intentionally integrated within a cohesive wealth framework to fully serve the long-term goals of ultra-high-net-worth families.

