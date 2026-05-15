Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners continues longstanding recognition among the nation's top financial advisors

TAVARES, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Wealth Partners Founder and CEO Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, has once again earned national recognition from two of the financial industry's most respected publications. Ruggie was named to the prestigious Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list for 2026, marking the 14th time he has received the honor and the 12th consecutive year, and was also recognized in the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking for the ninth consecutive year, every year since the ranking's inception.

Tom Ruggie Named Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors for 14th Time, and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 9th Year

In the 2026 Forbes ranking, Ruggie earned the No. 2 spot in North Florida, following a No. 2 ranking in 2025 and a No. 1 ranking in 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized by respected industry leaders such as Barron's, Forbes and SHOOK Research alongside an exceptional group of peers and professional colleagues," said Ruggie. "Our continued presence among the nation's leading advisors reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire team, our focus on continuous improvement, and our unwavering commitment to putting our clients first in everything we do."

Ruggie began his career in financial services in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management. In 2017, he launched Destiny Family Office to bring high-impact "single-family office" capabilities and services to ultra-high-net-worth families, helping wealth creators and inheritors navigate the complex challenges associated with managing significant wealth.

Today, Destiny Wealth Partners includes Ruggie Wealth Management with offices in Tavares, The Villages, and Winter Park, Destiny Wealth in Jacksonville, and Nichols Wealth Partners in Boca Raton, which joined the organization in 2023.

An entrepreneur and advisor with deep expertise in sophisticated wealth planning, Ruggie enjoys helping clients solve the challenges inherent in their financial and business lives, enabling them to pursue the things they are most passionate about with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Destiny Family Office provides access to sophisticated traditional, alternative, direct and co-investment management solutions. Ruggie has also earned growing recognition in the collectibles space, helping collectors integrate their collections into comprehensive financial, tax and wealth transfer strategies.

"It is an honor to again be ranked among our nation's top financial advisors by some of the most respected names in the financial industry," Ruggie added. "I believe our clients turn to us because of our dedication to placing their interests above ours, the strength of our processes, and the collective wisdom of our team. These recognitions reinforce that the work we do on behalf of our clients continues to bring meaningful value to their lives."

Barron's annual Top 1,500 Financial Advisors ranking recognizes advisors demonstrating exceptional professionalism, client service and community involvement. Factors considered include quality of practice, assets under management, revenues, regulatory record and philanthropic work.

The Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including interviews, industry experience, client retention, compliance records and assets under management. Portfolio performance is not a criterion for either ranking.

About Destiny Wealth Partners

Destiny Wealth Partners is a multi-disciplinary wealth management organization dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses pursue their financial goals through comprehensive planning, investment management and family office services. Through its family of firms, Destiny Wealth Partners delivers personalized strategies designed to simplify complexity and help clients preserve, grow and transfer wealth across generations. The firm maintains offices in Tavares, Winter Park and The Villages®, Florida. It also conducts business as Nichols Wealth Partners in Boca Raton, and Destiny Wealth in Jacksonville.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Recognitions are specific to Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success and should not be construed as an endorsement by any client.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including interviews, experience, assets under management, compliance records and industry best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Barron's rankings are based on factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Ruggie Wealth Management has not paid a fee to be eligible for these awards.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Garelick, PRfect Creative

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SOURCE Destiny Wealth Partners