Tom Ruggie Weighs-in on Mr. Wonderful's Record-Setting $12.9 Million Sports Card and the Rise of Collectibles as an Asset Class

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office and Destiny Wealth Partners, has published a new expert article with InvestmentNews.com, exploring the continued emergence of collectibles as a legitimate alternative asset class, punctuated by the record-setting $12.9 million sale of a rare sports card featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

In the piece, titled "Mr. Wonderful's Wonderful New Source of Return: a Record-Setting Sports Card," Ruggie details how investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary approached the acquisition with the same rigor he applies to traditional investments, joining a three-member syndicate that won a fierce bidding war at Heritage Auctions.

The card, containing game-worn jersey patches and autographs of Jordan and Bryant, now stands as the most expensive trading card ever sold, surpassing long-standing icons like the famed Mickey Mantle and Honus Wagner cards.

Ruggie explains that the sale is more than a headline; it is a high-profile signal of the financial maturation of collectibles, aligning with trends he has seen firsthand in his work with ultra-high-net-worth collectors. "Collectibles have long carried cultural and emotional value," he notes, "but increasingly, they represent meaningful and often overlooked components of investors' balance sheets."

The article addresses questions such as:

Why are collectibles "suddenly" emerging as a legitimate alternative-asset class?

What are the benefits to UHNW collectors to approach their acquisitions more like traditional investments?

What is driving top-tier collectible valuations to surge?

How has Kevin O'Leary's three-member syndicate helped shine a spotlight on the value of investing in collectibles?

Why should UHNW collectors consider their valuable collectibles as part of their balance sheets?

The article highlights a surge in top-tier collectible valuations, drawing parallels to fine art markets where rarity and cultural importance drive outsized appreciation. Ruggie cites examples such as Babe Ruth's "Called Shot" jersey, Princess Diana's Victor Edelstein gown, and Jane Birkin's original handbag, each illustrating how historically personal or cultural artifacts are now commanding investment-grade prices.

O'Leary himself compared sports collectibles to other well-established alternative assets, including luxury watches, noting their resilience and potential for appreciation. His syndicate has continued expanding its portfolio, including a reported $10 million acquisition of a Michael Jordan–LeBron James Logoman card.

Ruggie also emphasizes a critical message for existing collectors: as values rise, so does the responsibility to manage collections with the same discipline applied to traditional assets. He outlines considerations such as proper valuation, authentication, insurance, estate planning, and the avoidance of overconcentration. The sharp appreciation in highly sought-after items means many long-time collectors now unknowingly hold seven- or eight-figure assets.

"With more institutional interest entering the space," Ruggie writes, "and with investment-minded figures like O'Leary publicly validating the asset class, collectors can no longer afford to silo their collections from the rest of their financial picture."

About Destiny Family Office

Destiny Family Office is a multi-family office and is part of Destiny Wealth Partners, an independent, SEC-registered investment advisor with more than $1.5 billion in assets under management. In addition to its integrated family office services, the firm has put a strong emphasis on providing access to alternative and direct investment opportunities for Qualified Purchasers. Founded by Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, InvestmentNews 2025 Advisor of the Year for Alternative Investments, Destiny Wealth Partners has been recognized by Forbes/Shook Research as one of America's Top RIA Firms, by InvestmentNews as 2025 RIA Team of the Year, and Ruggie has been named as one of Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors 13 times.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the name Destiny Family Office. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Destiny Wealth Partners or its firms are engaged, or continue to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Destiny Wealth Partners or Destiny Family Office by any of its clients.

