TAVARES, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, founder and chief executive officer of Destiny Wealth Partners and Destiny Family Office, has been named to the prestigious InvestmentNews Hot List of Top Financial Professionals 2025, the second year in a row he has been recognized as one of "America's top financial professionals making an impact in the wealth management industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovation."

Thomas Ruggie Named To InvestmentNews 2025 Hot List

With over three decades of experience, Ruggie has built one of the country's pre-eminent wealth management organizations, including an independent registered investment adviser, multiple wealth management firms, a family office, and a suite of alternative investment funds. Since founding Destiny Family Office in 2017, he has provided individuals and families with a single-family office experience within a multi-family office structure, guiding clients through the complexities of significant wealth.

Ruggie's path has been defined by a relentless drive to do the right thing, never be complacent, and stay ahead of the curve. That drive has earned him numerous recognitions from the industry's elite including 2025 InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year – Alternative Investments, Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors 13 times, Forbes #1 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2024 and #2 in 2025, and InvestmentNews 2024 RIA Team of the Year.

He has emerged as a thought leader in redefining the contours of modern wealth management through three key lenses: alternative, direct, and co-investments, collectibles as an asset class, and the rise of AI.

Ruggie has forged strategic relationships to provide clients with privileged access to institutional-caliber opportunities, including direct investments in innovative companies such as X.AI, Stripe, Anduril, and pre-IPO Reddit. His ability to turn personal interests into powerful investments sets him apart in a rapidly evolving industry.

"There's a growing appetite for alternative investments as investors seek to diversify beyond traditional portfolios," said Ruggie. "I educate clients on the opportunities and complexities within this space, from private equity to structured credit and niche alternatives. The goal has been to help them access institutional-quality opportunities with a focus on due diligence, transparency, and alignment with personal values."

A passionate collector, Ruggie also leads industry discussions on the convergence of passion and portfolio. "Collectibles such as fine art, sports memorabilia, or vintage cars, have both emotional and financial value," he says. "When treated with the same analytical rigor as traditional investments, they should become part of a client's broader wealth narrative."

According to InvestmentNews, "While pundits continue to debate political, economic, and social forces, the leading wealth professionals know what truly matters is how they respond and not why the ride is bumpy.

"By rising to the challenge, the industry's 100 standout leaders and difference makers have thrown open new doors for investors, guiding them through disruption and meeting their heightened expectations for access to more sophisticated investments. Ruggie's visionary leadership and commitment to excellence exemplify the qualities that define this year's honorees."

Ruggie, who hones his leadership skills as a member of Strategic Coach and TIGER 21, shares insights on innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship with future leaders through ventures such as the University of Central Florida's Blackstone LaunchPad Speakers' Series.

To build the Hot List, InvestmentNews invited wealth professionals from around the country to name their most exceptional leaders. From hundreds of nominations, they selected the top 100 'whose contributions have helped shape the wealth industry over the past 12 months.'

"I'm just simply trying to make things better, searching for improvements in all aspects of our business, and creating a better experience for our clients," said Ruggie.

About Destiny Wealth Partners and Destiny Family Office

Destiny Wealth Partners, which includes Destiny Wealth, Ruggie Wealth Management and Nichols Wealth Partners, along with Destiny Family Office manage more than $1.5B in assets. They were created to simplify complexity for their clients — which include entrepreneurs, executives, and families — and to help them overcome the problems and challenges that come from managing significant resources. Their teams are committed to providing high-impact financial management services and capabilities, and to helping ensure their clients' legal, tax, and other professional services are delivered in unison. They help free up more time for their clients to do the things they are passionate about, and to help them achieve their highest destiny. To learn more, visit www.destinyfamilyoffice.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, and Destiny Family Office. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Ruggie Wealth Management, Destiny Wealth, and Nichols Wealth Partners. Recognitions are specific to Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, or Destiny Wealth Partners, Destiny Family Office and their firms. Neither rankings nor recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that the client will experience a certain level of results if the investment professional or the investment professional's firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either the investment professional or the investment professional's firm to receive the ranking. The ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology which can be found here. No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of the investment professional or the investment professional's firm.

Additional disclosures and important information at destinyfamilyoffice.com/disclosures.

