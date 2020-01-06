Tom Sheehy Joins Preventice Leadership Team as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preventice Solutions announced today the appointment of Tom Sheehy as executive vice president (EVP) and chief commercial officer (CCO). In this role, Sheehy will lead the Preventice commercial organization, including sales, marketing and product management.

Sheehy joins Preventice from Medtronic, where he recently served as a senior area sales director for the Diagnostics and Coronary sales team.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to Preventice," said Jon Otterstatter, Preventice chief executive officer. "He is deeply respected within the industry and brings valuable expertise and insights that will complement the strengths of our leadership team. I look forward to his contributions to the company, including his thoughtfulness and trustworthy passion, as well as the new perspective he will bring to our commercial organization."

Over the past seven years, Tom has held several leadership roles at Medtronic, including a national sales leadership role integrating TYRX antibiotic envelopes with the pacemaker sales team and three years as the vice president of AF sales for their cryoablation technology. Under his leadership, his past teams have accomplished sales growth of more than 20 percent in both of those businesses. For the twenty years prior to his time at Medtronic, Tom worked in various sales management roles for both St. Jude Medical (now Abbott) and Guidant (now Boston Scientific).

"I see in Preventice the opportunity to continue to create significant shareholder value, and I couldn't be more excited to join the leadership team in remote cardiac monitoring and contribute to its Mission," said Sheehy. " I have full confidence in the strategy, and our ability to unlock that value in the months and years ahead."

Sheehy assumes his position at Preventice effective January 6, 2020 and will report to Jon Otterstatter.

