Tom Siomades Joins AE Wealth Management as Chief Investment Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Tom to the team. His experience in portfolio management and construction of assets paired with his work in providing market and financial commentary allows us to expand the value we're offering our advisors," says Chris Radford, President of AE Wealth Management. "Tom is already hard at work building out new investment options for our advisors and it's that expertise, paired with our phenomenal advisor partners, that has allowed us to increase our total platform assets by more than $2 billion [as of June 25, 2019] this year."

"It's an exciting time to join such a wonderful and growing firm! The energy demonstrated daily at AE Wealth is magnetic. I've never seen a company who so completely embodies their vision and core values in all of my 30 years in the industry," says Siomades. "What initially drew me to AE Wealth was our desire to truly help people enjoy amazing retirements by working with financial advisors across the country to help provide them with the support and information they need to help their clients. The services and support that this firm provides our advisors with and the amazing advisors we work with who truly strive to make a dramatic impact on the communities they serve is the reason why our advisors have continued to grown their assets under management."

AE Wealth Management provides practice management resources and investment solutions to enable independent advisors across the country to continually serve clients better and increase assets under management.

To learn more about the benefits of aligning with AE Wealth Management, please visit www.JoinAEWealth.com.

About AE Wealth Management

AE Wealth Management is one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in America, offering an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources that independent financial advisors can use to help their clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate greater value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing the cutting-edge technology—and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers—on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AE Wealth Management oversees approximately $7 billion in total platform assets, including $5.6 billion in regulatory assets under management, as of April 30, 2019. For more information, please visit www.aewealthmanagement.com.

