Tom Tomeij Named World's Best Wedding Photographer

Dutch photographer wins the most prestigious international award in wedding photography

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Tomeij has been named the world's best wedding photographer, earning the title Fearless Photographer of the Year 2025. The award was presented by Fearless Photographers, an international platform widely regarded as the highest benchmark within contemporary wedding photography.

The distinction follows an exceptionally rigorous selection process spanning several months. Each year, tens of thousands of images are submitted by photographers from across the globe. Through multiple international jury rounds, the field is gradually narrowed down until only the strongest bodies of work remain.

In the final stage, Tomeij advanced to a direct head-to-head with the world's number two-ranked photographer. After a final evaluation by the international jury, he was confirmed as the overall winner, officially securing the number one position worldwide.

This global recognition marks the culmination of a trajectory that has seen Tomeij reach the international top ten multiple times in recent years. In 2024, he was named Masters of Wedding Photographers Benelux, before now claiming the highest possible international title within the profession.

Fearless Photographers commented on the 2025 rankings:

"Every year, Fearless Photographers celebrates the members whose work rises to the very top of our global community. These rankings are based on the total number of Fearless Awards earned during 2025, recognizing photographers who consistently create bold, authentic, and emotionally powerful wedding imagery.

We are proud to announce the Top Fearless Photographers of 2025. This year's list represents extraordinary talent from around the world and reflects the diversity, creativity, and high standards of the Fearless community."

In 2025 alone, twelve of Tomeij's images received Fearless Awards. His work is internationally recognized for its strong visual storytelling, emotional depth, and distinctive compositions, often created under demanding and unpredictable conditions.

"Fearless has always pushed the boundaries of wedding photography," says Tomeij. "To be named Photographer of the Year by an international jury of peers is both humbling and deeply rewarding."

About Tom Tomeij Photo & Film

Tom Tomeij is an internationally operating wedding photographer from the Netherlands. He has photographed more than 500 weddings worldwide and is known for his documentary-driven approach and strong visual storytelling.

Visual material and additional information are available via his press page.

