Watson brings to Serco over 25 years of experience in providing services to the U.S. Federal Government. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of SAIC's Navy and Marine Corps Customer Group. In this position, Watson led a 4,500-person organization with annual revenue of approximately $1 billion. Before joining SAIC in 1996, Watson worked at RCI (now Serco) providing technical and engineering support for U.S. Navy intelligence systems. His career also includes six years active duty in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician.

"We welcome Tom back to Serco. His depth of knowledge and experience throughout the Defense industry and with the Federal Government will be a great asset as we continue to grow our business in the Defense and Citizen Services markets," said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc.

"Serco has a strong track record of success with providing essential services to the U.S. Federal Government," said Tom Watson. "I am excited about joining the Serco team and contributing to its growth and reputation of excellence in delivery and customer service."

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 8,000 employees and annual revenue of $1 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco-na.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tom-watson-joins-serco-as-senior-vice-president-of-federal-services-business-unit-300634405.html

SOURCE Serco Inc.

Related Links

http://www.serco-na.com

