Tom Wheelwright®, CPA and CEO of WealthAbility®, Releases Third Edition of Amazon's #1 Bestselling Tax Book, Tax-Free Wealth: How to Build Massive Wealth by Permanently Lowering Your Taxes

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tax and wealth expert Tom Wheelwright®, CPA and CEO of WealthAbility®, published the third edition of the decade-long bestselling book, Tax-Free Wealth: How to Build Massive Wealth by Permanently Lowering Your Taxes.

Tax-Free Wealth is a comprehensive guide to the strategies that are available to everyone to build massive wealth and permanently reduce their taxes. The third edition revisits and updates this wealth-building philosophy and is expanded and updated to include recent tax law changes.

Tax-Free Wealth: How to Build Massive Wealth by Permanently Lowering Your Taxes (Third Edition)

In Tax-Free Wealth, readers learn why governments want them to pay less taxes, why entrepreneurs and investors get all the breaks, why to never fear an audit, how to survive one, and how to use your tax savings to build tremendous wealth. Wheelwright makes taxes fun, easy, and understandable, providing actionable insights that empower readers to demystify the lax law and use it to their advantage.

Wheelwright has a wide range of professional experience. He has worked in Big 4 accounting, where he managed and led professional training for thousands of CPAs at Ernst & Young's National Tax Department in Washington, D.C., served as in-house tax advisor for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, and taught as an adjunct professor in the Masters of Tax program at Arizona State University for 14 years. He's built and scaled multiple CPA firms and serves as the personal accountant of renowned author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki.

"I think you'll find, as I have, Tom's passion for taxes – and helping you save money in taxes – to be infectious," remarked Kiyosaki. "And I know you'll find the wealth of knowledge he brings to the table to be life changing."

Continues Wheelwright, "Taxes often steal people's dreams and retirement, and Tax-Free Wealth explains how to use the tax law as a road map for reducing your taxes and increasing your wealth. The book is a valuable resource not only for individuals but also for entrepreneurs, investors, and small business owners looking to minimize their tax burdens and maximize their wealth accumulation."

Tax-Free Wealth, the third edition, is available starting January 30th, 2024. For more information about Tax Free Wealth, visit https://taxfreewealthbook.com/. For more information about Tom Wheelwright®, CPA and WealthAbility®, visit https://www.wealthability.com/.

About Tom Wheelwright®, CPA

Tax and wealth expert Tom Wheelwright® is a CPA, CEO of WealthAbility®, Rich Dad Advisor, entrepreneur, international speaker, and author of the bestselling books The Win-Win Wealth Strategy and Tax-Free Wealth. Wheelwright is the CPA for Robert Kiyosaki and has spoken on stage on six continents to over 100,000 entrepreneurs, small business owners, and investors. He also hosts two popular podcasts: The WealthAbility® Show with Tom Wheelwright® CPA and The WealthAbility® for CPAs Show.

