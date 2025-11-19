Toma Introduces Inbox and More Safeguards After Automating 1M+ Calls

AI agents with dealer-specific safeguards now pair with a unified Inbox to resolve customer requests faster while keeping staff in control.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toma , the leader in AI agent technology for automotive dealerships, today introduced Safeguards across its Service Agent product and launched Inbox, a unified hub for calls, texts, and follow-ups. Since launching in 2024, Toma's AI agents have automated over one million dealership calls, helping dealerships drive an average of $30,000 in additional service revenue every month.

As AI adoption grows in dealerships, many still question how much trust and control they'll have. That's why Toma builds dealer–specific Safeguards into Service Agent:

Toma's Inbox feature, a unified hub for calls, texts, and follow-ups.

Transfer Triggers: Automatically routes to the right person when frustration is detected or key phrases appear.

Follow-up Alerts: Flags conversations that need human attention with context for faster resolution.

Transfer Clawback: Reclaims unanswered transfers so no caller is left stranded.

"Toma builds AI agents tailored to each dealer, so they can trust the AI to protect revenue, retention, and reputation," said Monik Pamecha, Co–Founder and CEO of Toma. "By combining safeguarded autonomy with clear operational control, we help teams answer every call and resolve requests faster, without sacrificing the customer experience."

For when a human touch is needed, we're introducing Inbox: a unified request queue that eliminates missed follow–ups and speeds up time–to–resolution.

Inbox centralizes calls, texts, and follow-ups into a single request queue organized by urgency, status, and owner. Teams see full conversation timelines with recordings, transcripts, messages, and internal notes. Users can send and receive text messages directly from Inbox. AI assists with routine replies, and complex or sensitive requests hand off to humans immediately. This reduces missed follow-ups, speeds triage, and clarifies ownership across the service lane.

"Inbox gives my team a simple way to see who needs attention right now," said Chris Murphy, General Manager of Volkswagen of Oakland. "AI handles the routine, and when a customer needs a human, we jump in instantly with the full context. We're losing fewer follow-ups, closing the loop faster, and spending more time helping customers in-store instead of sitting at our desks."

For more information on Toma, visit https://www.toma.com .

About Toma

Toma builds AI agents that protect dealership revenue, retention, and reputation by automating communications and workflows with safeguards that protect the customer experience. Since launching in 2024, Toma has helped dealerships nationwide answer more than 1 million calls, save staff hours of time every week, and recover millions in revenue. Founded by engineers from Scale AI, Uber, Lyft, and Amazon alongside automotive veterans from OEM, vendor, and dealership management backgrounds, Toma is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, and industry leaders including Holman Automotive Group. The company is transforming how dealerships operate and serve customers in the AI era. Learn more at toma.com .

