TOMA with EspokeX's Exclusive CXO Campaign to Promote New Electric Bike

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote the launch of the new TOMA C7 model, which will go live on Kickstarter soon, EspokeX, the top online marketplace connecting riders with top Ebike brands, has partnered with TOMA, a manufacturer recognized for innovation and reliable quality. The CXO campaign, which begins on October 1st and runs through October 31th, will offer a select group of influencers in Boston, New York, and Washington the VIP privilege to experience and share the TOMA C7 firsthand through video reviews.

The TOMA C7 is the first Ebike designed for family use and marks the pinnacle of design and craftsmanship in industry. It offers comfort and ease for family outings and redefines what a family Ebike should be by featuring interchangeable parts, an incredibly light integrated carbon frame, and an innovative transmission system.

Participants in the CXO campaign will receive a free test ride of TOMA C7, as well as benefits like a $130 pair of bluetooth bone conduction fitness headphones. Top 5 most viewed videos will have extra compensation ranging from $100 to $500. CXOs may also be featured in US publications with an audience more than 200K, thereby providing their Youtube channels important exposure.

In return, CXOs are requested to provide YouTube videos and other social media content that offers an honest, detailed review of their experience using the TOMA C7.

"We're thrilled to partner with TOMA because their commitment to quality and rider experience mirrors our own," said Lauren Wen, marketing manager at EspokeX. The outstanding C7 will launch with genuine advocacy and buzz thanks to this CXO campaign."

Influencers, commuters, and Ebike enthusiasts interested in taking part in the CXO campaign should apply as soon as possible because spots are limited.

About TOMA

TOMA creates high-end Ebikes by fusing cutting-edge technology with globally recognized design. For quality and innovation, TOMA took up three of the most prestigious Bike Bild 2018 international biking awards.

About EspokeX

With its headquarters in Hong Kong, EspokeX is the top online Ebike marketplace and offers an extensive selection of professionally curated Ebikes. To help users find the ideal Ebike for their needs, EspokeX offers straightforward pricing and tailored recommendations.

