Tomahawk Information Solutions Chosen to Participate in PepsiCo's 2nd Annual Supplier Diversity "Game-Changing" Summit

Learning to Listen with the Heart - PepsiCo Creates Space to Strengthen Partnerships With Their Supplier Diversity Vendors

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo hosted its 2nd Annual Supplier Diversity Summit, 'The Voice of the Vendor,' on June 11-12, 2024, in Purchase, NY. This year, Tomahawk Information Solutions was among four distinguished companies invited to participate as one of the "Voices of the Vendor."

From Left to Right: Brenden Rickabus, Dienye Benibo, Aimee Holguin Rickabus, Sommer Shankle, Kelly Nayak, Michael Alexander, Quentin Thomas PepsiCo Supplier Diversity Summit‘Voice of the Vendor Panel’ from left to right: Lee Polk, VP of Harris & Ford, Jill Parrino CSO of Rose International, Quentin Thomas VP, Global Sales, Brian Riha Co-Founder 82 South, Inc.

"We are beyond thrilled with our amazing partnership with PepsiCo. Dienye Benibo and Mike Alexander are always there for us, treating us like family," stated Aimee Holguin Rickabus, CEO and Co-Founder of Tomahawk Information Solutions. "PepsiCo's 40 years of unwavering belief, steadfast commitment, and visionary strategies in their DEI and Supplier Diversity programs are both simple and elegantly dynamic. PepsiCo empowers people. They empower communities. They empower businesses. They practice what they preach."

"When we first crafted the idea of hosting PepsiCo's Supplier Diversity Summit, our goal was to deepen relationships with existing suppliers and to start partnerships with some new suppliers. In year two of our event, we knew we needed to do a better job listening, resulting in the addition of a "Voice of the Vendor" panel to our agenda." explains Dienye Benibo, Sr. Director, Supplier Diversity at PepsiCo.

"Our first 'draft pick' for that panel was Quentin Thomas from Tomahawk Information Solutions. Not only had our partnership with Tomahawk been strong (and still growing), but we also knew Quentin would provide the candor that we needed to get better."

"The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), with whom PepsiCo has a partnership, found that companies with diverse supplier bases show a 133% greater return on procurement investments," added Holguin-Rickabus. "Certified minority-owned businesses generate more than $400 billion in annual revenue and economic output, leading to the creation and preservation of 2.2 million jobs and $49 billion in annual revenue for local, state, and federal tax authorities."

The correlation between women's workforce participation and economic growth is clear. According to OECD data from 2017, research shows that countries with higher female workforce participation tend to experience a boost in GDP per capita, indicating the positive effects of inclusive employment practices. Closing gender employment gaps could boost GDP per capita by nearly 20 percent, illustrating the vast economic potential of gender equality "The Gender Employment Gap Index (GEGI) suggests closing gender employment gaps could increase GDP per capita by nearly 20% (Source: GEGI, https://hdl.handle.net/10986/37062)."

By using NMSDC's model, we can all manifest economic security and growth for everyone which in turn helps create social justice- all while taking care of Mother Earth. These concepts are purposely created to work together- they are interlinked— each dependent on one another. When these ideas are cared for with authentic commitment they grow into robust actions of creative compassion and productive peace. As an NMSDC and WBENC Certified Woman-Minority Owned Small Business, we are dedicated to fostering diversity to expand economic opportunities for all" added Ms Holguin- Rickabus.

"Everyone at Tomahawk was extremely grateful to be selected as a partner to participate in this event. Our Partnership with PepsiCo continues to grow, as a team, we are all excited to be on this journey with you. Tackling supplier diversity initiatives together, working in parallel on social impact efforts, and being innovative with one of the largest companies in the world. Grateful is the word that stands out the most for us. Thank you so much PepsiCo Team! We are beyond excited to see where future projects and opportunities lead us," Quentin Thomas, VP of Global Sales, TIS.

2022 marked the 40th anniversary of PepsiCo's Supplier Diversity Program. From an initial spend of $5 million in 1982 to nearly $30 billion spent over the past four decades across PepsiCo's entire value chain, the program has significantly impacted women, minority, veteran, and LGBTQ-owned businesses. By fostering relationships with suppliers, PepsiCo creates opportunities for these businesses to thrive. This initiative not only enriches PepsiCo with new ideas and perspectives but also contributes to building stronger, more equitable communities. Recognized by various organizations, PepsiCo's Supplier Diversity Program has received numerous awards over the years.

Tomahawk Information Solutions is a Value-Added IT Reseller specializing in Enterprise Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and AI. TIS prioritizes the well-being of its clients by increasing productivity while driving massive savings for their IT needs. To learn more about Tomahawk Information Solutions and their game-changing IT services please visit our website at [ www.tom-is.com

Tomahawk Information Solutions is proud to be a WBENC and NMSDC Certified Latina-owned IT company that supports the practices of DEI and Supplier Diversity.

