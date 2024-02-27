Tomahawk Information Solutions Receives NMSDC Certification for Southern California Region

Tomahawk Information Solution

27 Feb, 2024, 08:03 ET

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Information Solutions (Tomahawk-IS) is proud to announce its certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) for the Southern California region. This highlights our belief that triumph over adversity is the foundation of the entrepreneurial spirit.

Tomahawk Information Solutions: Empowering Communities Through Diversity and Inclusion Video
Aimee Holguin Rickabus, Co-Founder and CEO, Tomahawk Information Solutions
"We are honored to be recognized and awarded NMSDC's Certification of Minority Supplier Development Council of Southern California," said Aimee Holguin Rickabus, CEO and Co-Founder of Tomahawk-IS. "We extend our gratitude to the NMSDC team for their tireless efforts in showcasing the incredible achievements and contributions of minorities in business and corporate culture. We would also like to thank our exceptional team at TIS for their role in making this recognition a reality."

By believing in ourselves and each other, we create a world where all voices are heard, respected and welcomed at the table. Programs like NMSDC serve as a mirror, reflecting the realization of this dream. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to our mission of promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in the business landscape.

Contact:
Aimee Holguin Rickabus
CEO and Co-Founder
Tomahawk Information Solutions
Phone: 310-365-6368
Email: aimee@tom-is.com

SOURCE Tomahawk Information Solution

