Tomahawk Information Solutions Slated To Exhibit at WBENC's AMPLIFY Conference, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to Connect and Collaborate

The conference, expected to draw over 4,500 women CEOs and business owners, is the largest gathering of its kind, aimed at fostering collaboration, mentorship, and networking opportunities among women entrepreneurs. TIS will be showcasing their innovative solutions at Booth #2431, connecting with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and fellow women-owned businesses.

Aimee Holguín Rickabus, CEO and Co-Founder of Tomahawk Information Solutions, expressed her excitement about participating in the event, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of WBENC's AMPLIFY Convention, where women-owned businesses connect and grow. As a Latina running an IT company, I value the growth that my company gets from the diversity and inclusion in supply chains that WBENC promotes. My company works with The Fortune 100 doing Digital Transformation, we have seen 300% growth."

With over 14 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. employing nearly 12.2 million people and generating $2.7 trillion in revenue, women entrepreneurs are a driving force in the economy. Despite this, there remains a disparity in revenue and capital access for women-owned businesses, which WBENC aims to address through its programs and initiatives.

CEO Holguín Rickabus shared her personal connection to entrepreneurship, inspired by her mother's Dr. Sharon D. Horn's legacy as Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 1988. She highlighted the importance of creating a diverse and inclusive environment where all voices are heard and valued, echoing the spirit of collaboration and empowerment that WBENC embodies.

As Women's History Month continues, the AMPLIFY Conference stands as a testament to the historic contributions and ongoing resilience of women in business. Just as women have united throughout history to advocate for equality and progress, the event offers a platform for women entrepreneurs to amplify their voices, share their visions, and support one another in achieving success.

Tomahawk Information Solutions is an IT Reseller specializing in Enterprise Digital Transformation. For more information about Tomahawk Information Solutions and their participation in the WBENC AMPLIFY Conference, visit their website at [www.tom-is.com](www.tom-is.com).

Media Contact:

Name: Aimee Holguin Rickabus

Title: CEO and Co-Founder

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tomahawk Information Solution