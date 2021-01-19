Tomahawk Robotics brings its Kinesis "universal robotic controller" app for unmanned systems to MPU5 networked radio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") announced today that Tomahawk Robotics has joined the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, a rapidly growing industry alliance of unmanned system and sensor companies that use Persistent's Wave Relay® mobile ad hoc network (MANET) as their preferred network.

As part of this agreement, Tomahawk Robotics will make its Kinesis, an Android™-based common control system for leading unmanned ground vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems, available for Persistent's MPU5 Android™-based MANET radio and Rugged Display and Controller (RDC).

"Basically, this provides a 'universal controller' for unmanned systems that resides on the MPU5 and is accessed with the RDC, both of which the dismounted warfighter would already be carrying," said Brian Mcdonald, Field Operations Director at Persistent Systems. "So, you eliminate the weight and cost of extra hardware, and you bring Tomahawk's all-encompassing Kinesis capability to everyone on the tactical team, not just the UxV operator."

The MPU5 runs the Android operating system, enabling apps like Kinesis to be loaded directly onto the radio, while the RDC provides the touch screen, joysticks, and gamepad buttons in a formfactor the size of a commercial smartphone.

"With the intuitive, easy-to-use Kinesis, you can operate any unmanned system on the land, in the air or on the water," said Matt Summer, CTO at Tomahawk Robotics. "You don't need specialized controllers or training for each individual system."

Should the mission require, as in the case of finely manipulating the arm of a bomb disposal robot, the MPU5 and RDC can operate seamlessly with the Tomahawk Robotics Mimic spatial controller.

"We look forward to collaborating with Tomahawk Robotics because, together, we are bringing the warfighter incredible capabilities in a small, lightweight package, making it easier on the user and more affordable for the customer," Mcdonald said.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world. Learn more at https://www.tomahawkrobotics.com/.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

