Tomahawk Robotics enters into an Enterprise Agreement with Glenair, extending the Kinesis Ecosystem to the family of STAR-PAN NG Multiport Hubs

Tomahawk Robotics

11 Aug, 2023, 14:32 ET

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent developments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine have underscored a seismic shift in the landscape of warfare, emphasizing the pivotal role that Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems (UxVs) now play in mission execution. This paradigm shift has prompted a critical examination of operational demands. It has led to the realization of an urgent need for streamlined control systems that effectively empower warfighters to manage multiple UxVs in complex battlespaces.

Glenair's STAR-PAN NG family of hubs to be integrated into Tomahawk's Kinesis Ecosystem, extending Kinesis to a growing number of service members.
The Kinesis Ecosystem is being extended to Glenair's family of STAR-PAN NG hubs to address this need.  This partnership will integrate every STAR-PAN NG hub with the advanced Kinesis networking technology that allows warfighters to control multiple UxVs from different manufacturers, all on the same network.

"This partnership is a game changer for the warfighter and only enhances the capabilities offered by Glenair and Tomahawk Robotics! Our teams understand the critical needs of our service members, and together we have developed a combined solution that will ensure a successful mission," said ‪Business Development Manager - Pat McKiernan.

"Seamless interoperability between Glenair STAR-PAN soldier and vehicle hubs and Tomahawk Robotics Kinesis Ecosystem is a major win for US and NATO warfighters. Expanded command and control of uncrewed assets plus real-time video and COT rebroadcasting is a breakthrough for soldiers across multiple domains. Glenair is all-in on this powerful next step in warfighter situational awareness and mission effectiveness," said Senior VP of Marketing Garrett Croft.

This agreement will extend the Kinesis Ecosystem beyond specialist users to every connected soldier in the fight and further extends Kinesis to a host of new use cases for both US and international partners.

About Tomahawk Robotics
Tomahawk Robotics is the visionary force behind the groundbreaking Kinesis Ecosystem, an unmatched tactical capability designed for the warfighter first. At the heart of this innovation lies Kinesis, an AI-enhanced and open architecture common control system that seamlessly integrates the network of battle-proven UxVs, sensors, and 3rd-party software onto a single glass pane. Powered by innovation, the Kinesis Ecosystem delivers targeted situational awareness and precision strike capabilities for the human-machine team across the battlespace. Visit tomahawkrobotics.com for more information.

About Glenair
Glenair is a US manufacturer of interconnect technologies for "mission-critical" industries, including military/defense and aerospace. Founded in 1956, Glenair ruggedized connectors, cables, and hub technologies are specified in electrical and optical systems where even the slightest risk of failure is unacceptable, given its potential to degrade or disrupt mission performance. Glenair is ISO 9001 and AS9100 certified and is a qualified and active supplier on every major military sea, air, space, marine, and ground system platform. All products are proudly made in the USA and offered with the industry's shortest and most consistent lead times. Visit Glenair at www.glenair.com for detailed company information.

Benecia Holder
Tomahawk Robotics, Inc.
[email protected]
(321) 888-3490

Glenair, Inc.
Lisa Amling
[email protected]
(714) 328-1698

SOURCE Tomahawk Robotics

