Tomahawk Robotics to Provide Radio Agile Integrated Devices (RAID) Systems to the United States Marine Corps for Infantry Battalion Exercise (IBX)

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics is pleased to announce that ADS Inc. has been awarded a $3.5 million delivery order of RAID systems by DLA Troop Support, on behalf of Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL). The RAID systems produced by Tomahawk Robotics in Melbourne, FL enable the command and control of uncrewed systems and communications capabilities from a tactical pack and chest-worn end-user device (EUD).­­

By leveraging Tomahawk Robotics' open architecture common control software, Kinesis, along with the Grip S20 controller, the RAID system provides a powerful networking and edge processing capability, bringing AI such as Athena's Vision AI aided target recognition (AItR) system to the warfighter. The system further provides the capability to redistribute this enhanced data in real-time throughout the tactical network all from a single user-friendly interface. This enables Ground Combat Element Marines to have organic intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting capability, and ultimately, organic precision fires at the squad level. 

"Following successful prototype deliveries, we are moving to Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) as we scale this capability for the Fleet Marine Force. The RAID system facilitates and enhances multiple modernization efforts by the Marine Corps and has been proven to lighten the combat load while increasing lethality, situational awareness, interoperability, and mission success. Additionally, the RAID system supports the transforming Infantry Battalion as it moves to a smaller, more lethal, persistent force, capable of conducting distributed combined arms operations across multiple domains in joint force operations" said Marine Corps Business Development Manager, Eric Damon.

Due to the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), RAID is built to work immediately within the Marine Corp's unmanned systems and tactical network and is designed for scaled growth and implementation of new capabilities and technologies. Tomahawk Robotics will provide 15 RAID systems, Grip S20 Controllers, and training and support during the Phase II IBX while integrating additional unmanned air, ground, surface, and subsurface platforms into the Kinesis Ecosystem. 

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world safer and more secure. Our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

