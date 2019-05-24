Tomas Blomquist - New CEO & President of Biotage

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage AB (Biotage), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: BIOT.ST) – Biotage has appointed Tomas Blomquist as the new CEO and President of Biotage AB. Tomas Blomquist, most recently Vice President EMEA Cardimetabolic at Abbott, will start his assignment on November 6, 2019, and will then take over the responsibility for the Biotage group and its + 400 employees. Tomas Blomquist has been in the Life Sciences industry for a long time and comes with sales and management experiences from Alere, Analyticon, Johnson & Johnson and Roche.

– I am very pleased that Tomas Blomquist has agreed to take on the task to lead Biotage into the future. His broad competencies and experiences from our industry is what is needed to take over after Torben Jørgensen, says Thomas Eklund, Chairman of the Board, Biotage.

– Following my 13½ years as CEO and President of Biotage I am satisfied to hand over the responsibility to Tomas Blomquist. Biotage has developed well over the years and I am convinced that Tomas Blomquist is the right person to take over and to secure that Biotage continues its beneficial development, says Torben Jørgensen, current CEO and President, Biotage.

This information is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:00 CET on May 24, 2019.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and highquality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 410 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

