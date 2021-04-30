Tomás Hernández M.'S New Book Marzo, A Heartwarming Tale About A Man's Purpose-Driven Journey In Life That Emanates Love And Desire

Tomás said this about his book: "In a labyrinth of emotions, Marzo, seeking to bathe in the sea, ended up bathing in the river. He believed he had contact with beings from another dimension without knowing that he was in the same dimension. He learned that death is only the end of one dimension and the beginning of another. In María del Sol, he found the love of his life, the reason to live, the ambition of material wealth, and the exchange for spiritual wealth. He sowed love and prosperity. In any of them, loving and living are the reasons for life. 'Yesterday I went…today I am…tomorrow I will be'—this is what he wrote to his dear friend Rodolfo."

Published by Page Publishing, Tomás Hernández M.'s new book Marzo will embark the readers on an emotionally driven experience through a man's awe-inspiring moments of romance, hope, and pursuit of joy in life.

Consumers who wish to delve into a captivating voyage of faith, destiny, and identity can purchase Marzo online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

