Tomas Navarro's new book "Mi Venganza." is a thought-provoking novel that depicts the current status of society and humanity.

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Tomas Navarro, an imaginative storyteller, has completed his new book "Mi Venganza.": a gripping piece that invites readers to a peaceful town in the southern part of Mexico. There lived a millionaire named Don Juan who believes that everyone deserves respect. He's a very noble man who does not hesitate to help those in need; a man who is highly respected by the townspeople and loved by his family. But Don Juan who maintains a positive disposition in life is slowly attracting the negative. This is where the story starts to become darker.

Tomas Navarro

Navarro shares, "Mi Venganza. This story was real, it all happened in my imagination. Where the positive attracts all the negative. Where love overcomes hate, and also where there is no hope, the light appears again, and all the time good overcomes evil, sooner or later. Justice prevails all the time, there is hope where violence is found and love can be found."

Published by Page Publishing, Tomas Navarro's interesting tale is a little revenge book that effortlessly stirs a lot of emotions. The narrative provides insights and inspirations. The author wrapped the story with a beautiful message that readers can ponder.

